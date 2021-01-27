With students still learning from home for now, Southern Maryland public schools’ staff are ensuring children have continued access to breakfasts, lunches and even dinners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently in Charles County, public schools are offering free meals for all children ages two through 18 at 44 locations. A total of 17 curb-side meal distribution sites located at school buildings operate every weekday, with the exception of student holidays, from 7 to 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A “meal bag” is provided for each child daily containing a ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack, according to Crystal Richardson, supervisor of food and nutrition services for Charles County public schools. Weekend meal bags are also offered at every site on Fridays, giving customers the “opportunity to receive bags for Saturday and Sunday that contain heat and eat items.”
Richardson noted children must be present to obtain meals or parents may pick up meals without their children if they can present proof of a child’s age via report card, ParentVUE or birth certificate.
In addition, 27 mobile meal distribution locations from Charles school buses are available, also open every weekday. Hours vary by location and each stop is serviced for 30 minutes.
“An interactive map is available through our website to find the site with the most convenience to parents with hours of service for each,” Richardson said, adding menus are also available online, providing nutritional and allergen information.
The supervisor mentioned, “food and nutrition services staff have been serving meals for children since March 16 ... and the program has constantly evolved to meet the needs of our community.”
Valerie Parmer, dietician and nutrition specialist at Calvert public schools, told Southern Maryland News this week the school system is currently providing meal kits to about 600 children every week, providing seven days of breakfast and lunch meals to total between 8,000 and 9,000 meals being distributed every week. The specialist noted meals are free for any child between the ages of 2 and 18 and they do not have to be a CCPS student.
“Kits provide a variety of kid friendly options including some foods that are ready-to-eat,” she said, such as cereal, deli sandwiches, bagels, yogurt and fruit, as well as heat-to-eat items, including hamburgers, egg wraps, pizza, vegetables, pancakes and more. Meal kit items may vary slightly from site-to-site depending on availability and current inventory.
Distribution sites in Calvert include Calvert High School, Huntingtown High School, Patuxent High School, Southern Middle School and Windy Hill Middle School, all operating from 11 a.m. to noon. Although distribution typically coincides with the school system’s asynchronous learning day on Friday, there are occasionally changes due to holidays or scheduled school closures.
Information about the Grab ‘n Go program, including upcoming distribution dates, is available on the Calvert County Public School homepage at www.calvertnet.k12.md.us in the “Quick Links” section. Families may register their children to participate by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443-550-8680 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The St. Mary’s County school system has curbside meal pickup sites at all 27 school locations, operating on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Megan Doran, director of food and nutrition services, said, adding the pickup meals include breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack and are free to all students.
“People are definitely taking advantage of the program,” Doran said, noting the program services between 1,800 and 2,000 students per meal pickup. While students do not have to pre-order meals to pickup, they may do so if they wish at https://smcps.nutrislice.com/. Menus are also available via the website.
When students return to school buildings, meal distribution will continue at all sites and those attending school in person will be offered a take-home meal bag at the end of each school day for the following day’s hybrid schedule.
