MetCom and health department ensure water availability

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission has partnered with the county’s health department on public water supply for customers after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made an executive order on Monday prohibiting utilities to be cut off or incur late fees, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The partnership will help ensure that public water supply is available to MetCom customers.
George Erichsen, executive director of MetCom, said in a March 14 release, “Our primary concern at this time is the health and safety of our customers, the continued protection of the citizens of St. Mary’s County and our desire to help create a safe and sanitary environment.”
Effective immediately, and until further notice, and unless there is a water main break or other related emergency, MetCom will not be disconnecting water or sewer service to any customer who is delinquent in payment. In addition, for customers whose water had been previously disconnected, water supply will be temporarily restored. Customers should continue to pay their bills as they will ultimately be responsible for any charges incurred during this temporary turn-off moratorium.
Erichsen told The Enterprise on Tuesday “not many situations” such as the global pandemic have occurred in the past, but now “hand sanitization is vital."
He said MetCom is adhering to what the governor has asked by not charging people late fees on their water bills during the crisis. People with late fees previous to the spread of the virus will remain responsible for those fees, but fees will not continue to be charged until further notice.
MetCom is practicing other safety measures, as well, such as limiting public access to buildings and adhering to social-distancing guidelines, Erichsen said.
“This is an important step in ensuring the availability of clean water to all of our residents in a time of public health emergency,” Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, said, according to a press release. “It is critical for everyone to be able to wash their hands and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in our community.”
Community members who have questions about COVID-19 can visit the health department’s website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus for local updates and information or call the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Community Hotline, Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a. m. to 5 p.m., at 301-475-4911.