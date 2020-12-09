A county resident who has organized a holiday turkey drive for families in need since 1983 is again turning to the community for donations so he can continue the tradition.
“If anyone knows anything about Lexington Park, they know there’s a guy, Mike Schwartz down at Mikes Bikes” in Great Mills, “and every year he has a turkey drive during the holidays where he tries to feed up to 2,000 people,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) mentioned during commissioner time at a meeting on Tuesday. He said while Schwartz usually orders his turkeys from one of the biggest retailers in the county, this year his order was denied and he was offered gift cards instead.
“Gift cards don’t put food on people’s tables,” the commissioner said.
This week, Schwartz said he’s been ordering about $30,000 worth of turkeys from Walmart for the “last 15 odd years.” When he was denied this year, he reached out to a number of other food stores in the county and “came up with nothing.”
Although the usual 1,500 to 2,000 turkeys could not be secured, with Morgan’s help, Schwartz was able to find about 650 turkeys from a local grocer. Now, he needs to raise about $12,000 to pay for them.
“We need to raise some money to pay for the turkeys and help out the community,” Morgan said, mentioning Schwartz is accepting donations at his store. “This is an opportunity to help … there are always long lines” for this food drive.
Donations can also be mailed to the store, located at 21310 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. So far, the business owner said he’s raised between $6,000 and $7,000.
“COVID-19 screwed everything up,” Schwartz told Southern Maryland News this week. While he has less turkeys to give out, he said many volunteers are down because they are over 60 years of age. Since the pandemic, donations have also been down, he said.
Although he can’t distribute the turkeys in the usual location, Schwartz said, they’ll be working out of the Great Mills High School parking lot on Monday, “giving out what they can” beginning at 4 p.m.
“Let’s get Mike’s turkey drive going,” Morgan said.