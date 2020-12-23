Saying his heart and mind remain strong “but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session,” Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. has submitted his resignation from the Maryland General Assembly, effective immediately.
Miller’s Dec. 23 letter was sent to his successor as leader of the legislature’s upper chamber, Sen. President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore).
Miller (D-Calvert, Anne Arundel) has been battling cancer since early 2019.
“During my tenure in the senate of Maryland and my time serving as president, it was the greatest honor of my life in large part because I have seen the senate rise about partisan and other differences time and time again,” Miller stated. “I have seen the senate come together and unite to get the work of the people of Maryland done.”
Miller has represented Maryland’s 27th District for over 50 years. He was first elected senate president in 1987. He is the nation’s longest serving state senate president.