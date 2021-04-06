The two St. Mary's teens who were reported missing on Monday afternoon were located "safe and unharmed" on Tuesday, according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
The boys were found in Westmoreland County, Va., according to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.
The teens, who were identified as 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark and 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark, were last seen at their home off Harry James Road in Ridge on Sunday night, according to the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, and parents reported them missing at about 3 p.m. on Monday.
A canoe as well as at least one life jacket and some paddles went missing from the home at the same time, according to Yingling.
Volunteer search parties filled up quickly Tuesday morning to find the boys, who tended to leave for exercise unannounced, according to Yingling, but had been gone for a long amount of time.