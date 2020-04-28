MPSSAA announces cancellation of spring sports, winter state basketball tournaments

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced Tuesday that all spring sports and the unfinished basketball state playoffs would be canceled came as little surprise to players and coaches from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference.
SMAC coaches and players had been holding out hope for more than one month that schools throughout Maryland would eventually reopen this spring and that the sports season, even a condensed one, would soon follow. But Tuesday's announcement by the MPSSAA that spring sports were officially canceled brought an end to numerous hopes and dreams.
The statement began by saying: "The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), after careful review and consultation with the Maryland State Board of Education and Dr. Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools, is officially announcing the cancellation of all MPSSAA events for the remainder of the school year. This includes the remainder of the boys and girls basketball state championships and all spring sports, as well as spring State Championships."
The statement also noted the MPSSAA has also canceled its Student-Athlete Leadership Conference and the Minds In Motion Scholarship banquet, although it will honor the senior Minds In Motion scholarship winners of $1,000 each through an announcement online in the coming weeks.
"I think we all knew it was coming at some point," said Northern High School baseball coach Steve Crounse, who will be heading to DeMatha High School this fall to become offensive coordinator for that school's football team. "I'm disappointed for the seniors because a lot of them had high expectations for what they could accomplish this spring."
St. Charles High School head basketball coach Brett Campbell had guided the Spartans to a 26-1 overall mark that included a SMAC championship, a Class 3A South Region title and a berth in the Class 3A state semifinals at the University of Maryland's Xfinity Center in College Park. But the March 12 to 14 state tournament was postponed and eventually nixed by the coronavirus pandemic and now Campbell and his players remain in limbo about their state title status.
"I feel bad for the seniors, like Max [Brooks], Omar [McGann], Tremaine [Chesley] and Derrick [Butler] who had worked so hard to fulfill their dream of playing on the big floor at the University of Maryland," Campbell said. "They never got that chance. But they did have a tremendous season and they have a lot of memories to take with them and share for the rest of their lives."
While the MPSSAA has nixed spring sports and the resumption of the state basketball tournaments — all other winter sports were completed — it has not determined how it will recognize the remaining state playoff teams. There are four boys and four girls basketball teams remaining in all four classifications, 32 in all, so either the MPSSAA could take all four teams in each bracket as quad co-champions or leave the titles vacant for 2019-2020.
The St. Charles boys basketball team and Westlake High School girls basketball team had reached their respective state semifinals and were the last two SMAC teams still in contention for state titles.
The Spartans were slated to face Atholton of Howard County in a 3A state semifinal, while the Wolverines — the 2A South Region I champions who upset unbeaten Parkside of Wicomico County in the state quarterfinals — were scheduled to tackle defending 2A state champion Pikesville in the 2A state semifinals at Towson University's SECU Arena.