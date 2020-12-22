Marylanders will not be able to take a number at the Motor Vehicle Administration until sometime in 2021 following Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement that customer-facing state government operations would be temporarily halted due to COVID-19.
In addition to limiting state agencies at the pre-Christmas conference, Hogan (R) encouraged businesses to institute telework policies if possible, placed new restrictions on out-of-state travelers and lowered the state’s gathering limit back to 10, from its previous 25.
The MVA will not offer in-person services at branch offices and VEIP stations until its reopening date, which is currently set for Monday, Jan. 4. VEIP inspection dates set in between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1 have been extended for 30 days.
Announcing his order barring any non-essential out-of-state travel, Hogan said those who do travel across state lines must obtain a negative COVID-19 test result.
But the travel rules will not be enforced, he said.
He said police would not “be out there checking people” for compliance, but emphasized he hoped to rely on “the good faith of people who are gonna listen to these orders.”
While the post-Thanksgiving bump of COVID-19 cases was not as severe as officials feared, Hogan announced the state had issued a public health advisory lowering the gathering limit from 25 people to 10, and advising against gatherings of people from outside their immediate household over the upcoming holidays.
“This holiday season could perhaps present our toughest challenge yet,” Hogan said, later adding gatherings and travel typical of the Christmas season, “are the most dangerous things we can do,” from what contact tracers have found.
In Maryland, new COVID-19 cases have decreased slightly after hitting an all-time peak earlier in the month.
In Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s saw a seven-day average new case rate of about 29 per 100,000 citizens as of Monday, Calvert saw 20, and Charles saw 31 new cases per 100,000, according to the state health department.
St. Mary’s had a total of 81 deaths, according to the state. Calvert had 44 with one probable, and Charles had 116 with one probable death associated with COVID-19, as of earlier this week.
