My sister's quarantine hobby takes the cake

With extra time at home, now can be a good time to pick up a few hobbies or continue with the ones you already had, like my older sister chose to do last week.
Kiki Griffith, a North Point High School 2011 grad, has a love for baking. Although her creations are not always perfect, it’s the attempts to get it right that adds to the fun and calmness “that I don’t normally get from my job,” the teleworking lawyer said.
On Saturday, she tried a new creation inspired by a past dessert, online recipes and a YouTube video. I watched the entire process on video chat — in true coronavirus pandemic fashion — and it felt like binging a Food Network series. She came a long way since the days she used pre-made dough to make cookies when we were kids. Now, it’s all about baking from scratch.
The goal was to make a two-level brown-sugar maple syrup cake with blueberry jelly in the middle and decorative fondant to mimic the look of a stack of pancakes.
“I would say I have a 70% success rate,” she said abut her baking. “The fact that it’s not 100% makes me keep going.”
She had a couple hiccups during Saturday’s baking adventure, starting with forgetting to take a stick of butter out the fridge ahead of time to let it soften. It made for a tough time when she tried to stir the mixture.
Kiki added egg whites to the batch before pouring in her baking soda, baking powder, flour and salt, followed by a teaspoon of vanilla extract.
“I heard you put vanilla in last to optimize the flavor,” the 27-year-old said from her apartment in Albany, Ga.
However, she forgot to add the almond milk, and realized she didn’t grease her pans or preheat her oven. With some added milk, parchment paper, her “handy dandy Crisco” and a 350-degree oven, the goop was ready to bake.
“One of the nice things about ‘messing up’ is that you actually learn new ideas in the process,” Kiki said.
Her blueberry jam preparations went a lot smoother after she sizzled blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, nutmeg and cinnamon on the stove.
It was time to move on to the fondant — the decorative icing she made with glycerin, corn syrup, gelatin, water, shortening, vanilla extract and powdered sugar.
Although her cakes “puffed up nicely,” Kiki realized they needed more time in the oven. Once ready, she spread on some jelly, cut off the edges and coated them in icing before adding the fondant. She had to figure out what primary food colors would help achieve the pancake look and settled with a red, yellow and green combination.
The finished product looked like a real stack of flapjacks. Although Kiki said it came out too dense, it tasted delicious. I wished I could have had a slice myself.
It was fun watching her do something she loves. The amateur baker was feeling the effects of quarantine a couple days prior, but it was clear her mojo was back by the time she started baking.
“Everyone needs something to take your mind off the real world. No matter what the real world is like,” my sister said.