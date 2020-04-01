New habits due to COVID-19 may be for the long haul

I’ve been a little worried this will last longer than we think it will. My friend moved his wedding BACK from October to June due to the coronavirus, he predicts the virus will die down over the summer and come back in the fall. I’m leaning more toward the “peak is around July 4” model because I’m a pessimist. The optimists in my life think this will be over by the end of April.So I believe we’ll be social distancing for a few months, which is not fun. I like to see my girlfriend, Gillian, who’s been 100 miles away in Baltimore, since St. Mary’s College let out a few weeks ago. I liked going to the gym; I just got a new membership in February. But these things aren’t going to be possible for a while.
I’ve never been a cardio guy, but running and cycling are an excuse to go outside while social distancing. I jogged around my neighborhood for a bit last week, and I’m starting to love the “runner’s high.” I started working out at home, and I’m skipping leg day a lot less because these YouTube trainers are so encouraging. I said I’m a pessimist, but I’m also a “silver linings” person. Every thorn has its rose, or whatever.
A FaceTime relationship is hard, but we’re making it work pretty well. I get some additional time in the sunshine by having a glass of wine and calling Gillian from my apartment’s “patio” out back, which I used to never use. Vitamin D and laughter are precious resources. And, I’m getting more quality time with my pet rats, Gwen and Daisy. Daisy is a nut. She likes to run around in circles and beat up her sister. Gwen is a lot smarter. She’s learned if she runs on her wheel, she’ll get a treat. I had to start giving them treats because I spent $25 on that wheel and they never used it. Rodents can be so ungrateful.
No matter how long this lasts, we’re learning about ourselves and how we can stay upbeat in a crisis. We’re learning alternatives to our routines. And I’m finally putting that Fitbit, and some previous tenant’s patio chairs, to good use.