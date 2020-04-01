New St. Mary's emergency services planner OK’d in response to COVID-19

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services requested permission from the county commissioners to allocate grant funds toward creating an emergency planner position, at a meeting last week.
Personnel assigned to the division of emergency management include one emergency services coordinator position, one animal control supervisor, four animal control officers and one administrative person in the animal control office. However, it was noted that the only personnel that has sole responsibility for emergency management is the emergency manager and the director of the department, according to documents provided at the meeting.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country is impacting the department, as the demand on resources is substantial and expected to increase, and staff has identified a need for additional personnel that can aid in the emergency management division.
Last Tuesday, Stephen Walker, director of the county’s department of emergency services, told commissioners the department is seeking their approval to use grant money to hire an emergency management planner, who would be assigned to the emergency management division to work directly toward the COVID-19 response.
The department receives an emergency management performance grant each year and Walker said they “want to take the entire funding and use it” for the new position. The grant amount is $92,500. The planner’s gross salary would total $52,645, and the remaining funds would be put toward other expenses such as health insurance and state pension. Costs not covered by the grant, for uniforms and office supplies, are minimal and would be absorbed by the department.
“There is no guarantee of repeated funding and if that occurs it would be up to the commissioners to continue the position or cease it, very similar to the grant-funded positions that [St. Mary’s Transit System] had,” Walker told the county commissioners. “As you are painfully aware, our needs right now in response to COVID-19 are extreme … the only downfall is the funding won’t become available until August or September,” although, “we certainly have a need immediately.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked, “How long do you think it will take to fill this position?”
Walker said if the commissioners approved the request, the department would begin that process right away and when the money becomes available, the position can be filled immediately.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked Walker if he is requesting to use money the county already received “in order to get this started?”
“We are suggesting this year’s packet coming in be diverted into the position,” Walker replied.
Colvin made a motion to authorize the department of emergency services to use grant funds for the new emergency planner position before commissioners, excluding Commissioner John O’Connor (R), who was not present to vote, agreed to approve the request.
