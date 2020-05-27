NOAA seeks applications for new Mallows Bay advisory council

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is establishing a sanctuary advisory council for Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary and is seeking applicants for 15 seats. Members of the Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will provide advice and recommendations to NOAA regarding the sanctuary management plan and will act as a liaison to community and constituent groups, according to a NOAA press release.
Applications are being accepted for the following seats:
• Maritime archaeology and history (2 members, 2 alternates).
• Cultural heritage (1 member, 1 alternate).
• Recreation (industry) (2 members, 2 alternates).
• Business and economic development (2 members, 2 alternates).
• Tourism and marketing (1 member, 1 alternate).
• Education (2 members, 2 alternates).
• Research, science and technology (1 member, 1 alternate).
• Recreational fishing (1 member, 1 alternate).
• Commercial fishing (1 member, 1 alternate).
• Citizen at-large (2 members, 2 alternates).
In addition, NOAA is also seeking applications for a member of the community, age 14-17 at the time of application, to fill a youth seat on the council as a non-voting member.
Candidates will be selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen should expect to serve three-year terms, pursuant to the council’s charter.
The advisory council will consist of 15 members and 15 alternates representing a variety of local user groups, and the general public. The council will also include non-voting government seats and seats for state recognized tribes in Maryland and Virginia. Council representatives will meet several times each year in half to full-day public sessions at various locations.
Applications for voting seats are due July 1. Applications not received or postmarked by July 1 will not be considered. For more information, including a copy of the application, got to sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac/, or contact Sammy Orlando at paul.orlando@noaa.gov or 240-460-1978 with questions.
The Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will actively recruit for new members and alternates when positions are available.
CVS now has COVID-19 drive-thru testing
CVS Health has announced the opening of 17 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Maryland, including one at the CVS at 4200 Altamont Place in White Plains, near the intersection of Crain Highway and Billingsley Road, according to a CVS news release. The opening of additional test sites across the state and country will be announced soon.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service soon, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 17 test sites in Maryland are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found at cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
CSM hosting virtual graduation Friday
The College of Southern Maryland’s 61st spring commencement is on May 29. All are invited to celebrate as the school’s students receive 462 degrees and 214 certificates in a virtual, online ceremony shared on CSM’s Facebook page.
Film festival seeks locally produced submissions
The Southern Maryland Film Festival is looking for film submissions from all age groups, produced in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. The film festival takes place Aug. 21-22. The deadline for submissions is July 15. For more information, visit www.smdff.org or email smdfilmfest@gmail.com.
Literary submissions sought for publication
Pen-in-Hand, the Maryland Writers’ Association’s bi-annual literary and art publication, is now accepting submissions for its July 2020 edition. The deadline is May 31. MWA members and young writers are encouraged to submit poetry, sci-fiction, flash fiction, short stories, drama, memoirs, creative non-fiction, and personal essays. Submit to peninhand@marylandwriters.org or tkbasu@verizon.net.
For submission guidelines and more information, visit marylandwriters.org/Pen_in_Hand_.
The publication is comprised of contributions from MWA members and the MWA board, as well as announcements from Maryland-based literary journals, publishers, reading series, and writers’ associations. In addition to poetry, short stories, flash fiction, creative nonfiction, and artwork, Pen-in-Hand also publishes interviews with writers or guest speakers, book reviews, how-to advice, member profiles, and member surveys, among other subjects of interest to writers.
DNR changes rockfish rules
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently announced changes to the rockfish sportfishing season and a call for members to its blue crab advisory panel. The changes affect the striped bass recreational and charter boat summer and fall fishery for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River.
Anglers may keep one striped bass per person per day, the minimum size is 19 inches and a charter captain or mate may not land or possess a striped bass for personal consumption. The summer and fall season is open through Aug. 15, and then again from Sept. 1 through Dec. 10.
The Department of Natural Resources is also seeking qualified applicants to fill the newly established Retail Crab Buyer seat on the Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee. The committee serves as an advisory body to the department on matters concerning the blue crab commercial fishing industry.
For those looking to consume seafood and produce, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently put together an interactive map to help residents buy local.
Each business has included information on product availability, how to order, and options for pick-up and/or delivery. The map also includes farmers markets. To see the map, go to maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.
For more information on the rockfish changes, go to content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MDDNR/bulletins/28b63b3.
For more information or to download an application on the blue crab advisory committee, go to dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Pages/blue-crab/index.aspx.