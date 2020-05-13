North Beach reopens boardwalk, two parks

Stating that it was needed so that town residents can get “exercise and sunshine,” North Beach Mayor Mike Benton announced Saturday afternoon that the municipality’s boardwalk, bike path, pier and two parks — Sunrise Garden and Wetlands Overlook — would be reopening Monday morning.
In a press release following the mayor’s social media address, it was stated that public restrooms located at the town’s welcome center and at Wetlands Overlook Park will be opened and maintained daily between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The beaches, benches, fishing platform and Callis Park will remain closed at this time,” the press release stated.
“We will be enforcing this,” said Benton. “I believe this is the right thing.”
The mayor added that town officials and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Twin Beach unit would continue to promote the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. “Picnics” and loitering will be prohibited.
Town officials referenced the May 6 executive order of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), which sustains the earlier stay-at-home order for individuals “except during the performance of certain essential functions.”
The executive order permits citizens to engage in certain outdoor activities, “provided that individuals comply with any directive of the Maryland Secretary of Health and the county health officer and applicable social distancing guidance published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Maryland Department of Health.”
Benton labeled the latest action by the town as “stage one of the rollout plan,” adding that he does not know when subsequent stages will occur.
With a new fiscal year, a little more than 50 days away, the mayor and town council received an update on the next capital and economic development budgets.
Town Treasurer Joanne Hunt reviewed the proposed FY 2021 capital budget. Hunt noted that the current fiscal year’s Maryland Local Government Investment Pool reserve fund was being reduced due to a “reallocation of projects in FY 2021.
According to its website, the MLGIP “provides local government units a safe investment vehicle for the short-term investment of funds.”
The town’s MLGIP reserve fund was reduced from $439,200 to $250,000 for FY 2020. The proposed FY 2021 fund is $539,000. “We’re being cautious,” said Hunt about the current fiscal year’s reallocation.
Capital projects in the proposed FY 2021 budget include the new Twin Beaches Library ($45,000), stormwater projects ($200,000), a joint stormwater study with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Town of Chesapeake Beach ($75,000), Bayside Boys and Girls Club building expenses ($4,000), Bayfront Park ($10,000), roads, streets and sidewalk construction ($75,000) plus several enterprise fund water and sewer systems projects totaling $225,000.
Those projects will also include additional radio sensors for existing water system meters ($25,000).
Town Public Works Director Don Bowen said the radio sensors will allow town staff to read the meters a lot more quickly.
The town will be partnering with Calvert County for sewer system work at the Greenwood Avenue pump station.
North Beach’s share of the cost is $150,000.
“Greenwood pumping station was built in 1984 and has not been upgraded since,” a town budget summary stated. “It is getting to its expected life as far as equipment is concerned.
Flows have greatly increased into this station since originally designed. Not only does it receive flow from North Beach but also receives flow from Calvert County and is estimated as high as 50,000 gallons a day at times.
During high flow periods, [the] station frequently goes to high-level alarm conditions and could be responsible for sewer spill if not corrected.
Pumps frequently trip out due to rags and debris.
Updated pumps could be designed to handle this problem, along with a possible rag removal system.”
Town officials have proposed that the county “reimburse the town $15,000 over five years.”
A public hearing on the proposed FY 2021 budget — operating and capital — will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom call.
Zoom is an app or website that allows interaction by multiple participants.
