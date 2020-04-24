There’s one question that has been on everyone’s mind: When can life go back to normal?
Last Saturday, dozens of Marylanders showed up in Annapolis to protest state restrictions, beyond May 1, related to COVID-19. According to several news reports, participants drove from the Annapolis mall to Church Circle, honking, shouting and causing severe traffic. Some chose to stand with signs that said things like “We are all essential! Reopen MD!” or “Freedom over Fear” or “Lockdown Larry Let me out!” Similar protests have been happening at other state capitals.
On the same day, the House Republican Caucus sent a memo to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), encouraging him to reopen rural areas of the state, even if urban areas with higher numbers of positive cases would need to remain shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.
Maryland’s nonessential businesses have been closed since March 23, and the entire state has been under stay-at-home orders since March 30, so understandably, people are frustrated. But at a press conference the day before the protests, Hogan said the number of cases is still increasing and “now is not the time to open things up.” As of Wednesday afternoon, Maryland cases reached 14,775 and 631 deaths had been recorded.
During a public health briefing at the St. Mary’s County commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, said the “rate of increase of our new cases has gone down compared to a couple weeks ago” and credited the achievement to residents practicing social-distancing, minimizing contact with others and self-isolating if they experience symptoms. She did mention a concern, though, with asymptomatic transmission, which is why, now more than ever, it is important for people to continue staying at home as much as possible and wear cloth face masks in public.
Although the county isn’t getting hit as bad as originally thought, with 131 cases as of Wednesday, other parts of the state, like Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties have well over 2,000 cases.
Everyone is anxious for normalcy and many are struggling tremendously during this pandemic, but we need to remember this isn’t for nothing. People are getting severely ill, people are dying and people are working tirelessly to find a vaccine. Health care workers and first responders are putting themselves and their families at risk to do what they can to help. Do we really want to throw everyone’s hard work out the window by lifting restrictions prematurely and risking a worse outbreak?
If we just hold on a little bit longer, we’ll have a better chance of preventing shutdowns in the future, and we’ll be able to better protect those who are most vulnerable. In my mind, that’s worth sacrificing a few months of normalcy.
