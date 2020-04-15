Number of cases tops 100 in Calvert County

As of Monday, April 13, there were 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Calvert County, according to calverthealth.org.
Some 8,936 cases were confirmed statewide.
On Friday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced a budget and hiring freeze for the state. He said the budget freeze would allow payroll and COVID-19-related spending.
Hogan said he hadn’t had time to review many of the 609 bills that recently passed the state Legislature. “It’s very unlikely that any bills that require new spending will be signed into law,” he said.
State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) had determined that COVID-19 would result in a $2.8 billion hit to state revenue in the fiscal year that ends June 30, Hogan said. This represents a 15% reduction.
Hogan noted that many were having difficulty filing for unemployment benefits due to a surge of applications, and said the state would be taking actions to remedy the situation. The state Department of Labor will be doubling the number of staffers at call centers and be open on Saturdays.
Also on Friday, Hogan said that most state residents should vote by mail in the June 2 primary, which was moved from April 28. Hogan requested that each county have at least one in-person voting site.
In a Saturday, April 11, Facebook post, Hogan said the state has set up the first-of-its-kind rumor control website to debunk common misconceptions and allow Marylanders to ask for clarification. Go here: govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-rumor-control.
