Obama speaker at national high school grad celebration

America plans to honor the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 16, in a special one-hour television show featuring a commencement speech by former President Barack Obama and messages from Michelle Obama and other celebrities, according to a Charles County Public Schools news release sent out Thursday morning.
Sponsored by the Entertainment Industry Foundation and the LeBron James Family Foundation, the program “Graduate Together: America Honors the high school Class of 2020,” will air on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC this Saturday from 8 to 9 p.m.
Viewers will be guided to engage and participate during or after the show by linking to a particular site and clicking on their state.
The Council of Chief State School Officers requested the Maryland State Department of Education to provide a message as well as stories of 2020 high school graduates who displayed resilience or excellence in education. State Superintendent Karen Salmon provided a message as well as Maryland teacher and student stories, the release stated.