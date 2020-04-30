One nursing home has over 80% of reported COVID-19 deaths in Charles County

Thirty-five of Charles County’s 43 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 — over 81% — have occurred at a single nursing home facility, Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation in La Plata, according to new data released this week from the Maryland Department of Health.
According to the MDH site, 34 COVID-19 deaths at Sagepoint were residents, and one was a staff member.
In addition, 129 of the 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff in nursing homes and other group living facilities are from Sagepoint.
Charleston Senior Community reported nine resident cases of COVID-19 and five resident deaths, and Restore Health Rehabilitation Center reported three staff cases and seven resident cases of COVID-19, and one death.
Genesis Waldorf reported one staff case of COVID-19 and the Charles County Detention Center, which was also included in the list, reported two staff cases and one resident case of COVID-19.
Charles County has a total of 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
MDH updates the numbers daily. The figures are current as of Thursday morning. The data can be found online at coronavirus.maryland.gov/.
Previously, MDH declined to release data on nursing homes, but on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced that he had ordered MDH to begin reporting data from nursing homes. Hogan said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the information is not normally released due to patient privacy issues.
“Under normal circumstances, the health department does not publish this data because of patient privacy concerns, but we have taken these unprecedented steps out of our commitment to fight the outbreak and provide the public with the most thorough and accurate data available in order to understand and defeat this deadly virus,” Hogan said.
That data went live on MDH’s website Tuesday evening.
Based on the data reported as of Thursday, of Maryland’s 1,047 confirmed coronavirus deaths, 516 — approximately 49% — have occurred at nursing homes and other group living facilities, although such facilities account for less than one quarter of the confirmed cases.
Hogan said during his press conference that the numbers were too high, and announced that he was issuing an executive order requiring universal testing of all nursing home residents and staff, prioritized based on outbreaks and threats.
Hogan said positive cases are likely to increase dramatically due to the required universal testing.
“We should expect to see the number of cases significantly rise among both nursing home residents and staff,” Hogan said. “Any staff who test positive will be immediately discharged into isolation, and we are requiring all these facilities to develop emergency surge staffing plans to ensure continuity of care in the event of an outbreak.”
The executive order also makes it mandatory for nursing homes to comply with the health care strike teams Hogan announced in April to assist nursing homes in dealing with outbreaks.
The executive order also requires nursing homes to have a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant evaluate all patients on a daily basis for signs of coronavirus infection, and it requires nursing home facilities to provide regular informational updates to residents, families and staff regarding COVID-19 infections.
“It’s heartbreaking enough that families can’t visit their loved ones, but it’s even worse when they can’t get information about what is happening inside these facilities,” Hogan said.
To aid nursing homes, Hogan announced the creation of “bridge teams” supplementing the health care strike teams which will provide emergency clinical staffing to nursing homes that are experiencing a crisis.
Hogan also announced that Col. Dr. Eric Allely, state surgeon of the Maryland National Guard, was appointed to the newly created role of emergency safety and compliance officer, in which capacity he will direct a multi-agency team to ensure nursing homes’ compliance with state law.
“While we know that the vast majority of nursing homes have operators are very committed to providing quality care to their residents, we are incredibly concerned, and quite frankly outraged, that a few operators are not complying with directives from the state,” Hogan said.
Dr. Howard Haft, former state deputy secretary of health and current executive director of the Maryland Primary Care program, was recently appointed by Deputy Secretary of Health Fran Phillips to oversee Charles County’s response to the virus.
During a recent presentation to the Charles County Board of Commissioners, Haft said, “When the virus attacks, it will attack [elderly] in a serious way. It is slanted toward the elderly and sick.”
Haft told commissioners that the “proper thing to do,” in nursing homes, is to test all of the residents once there is a confirmed positive case.
“If we went around Charles County and tested everybody, we would determine a lot more people are asymptomatic,” Haft said. “I would say, in a nursing facility, the risk is much higher than it would be in the general public. Since it is so sensitive, it is really important to get this right.”
Charles County Health Department spokeswoman Linda Warren said this week that Haft declined to comment further on the subject and referred all calls referencing nursing home numbers to MDH.
In response to questions regarding Sagepoint, MDH spokesman Charles Gischlar sent the following statement:
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and residents of congregate living facilities were and remain the most vulnerable. Guidance is provided to health care facilities. To aid in early intervention, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), along with MEMA, the Maryland National Guard, EMS and clinicians from local hospital systems make up strike teams for nursing home/assisted living facilities. These strike teams intervene early to slow the spread of COVID-19 in those most vulnerable. Additionally, Maryland is launching an expanded testing strategy in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and will now test residents and facility staff, even if asymptomatic. Additional information is available [online at phpa.health.maryland.gov/IDEHASharedDocuments/Preparing-for-and-Responding-to-COVID-19-in-LTC_final.pdf.]”
Calls to Sagepoint were not returned as of press time, but a statement posted on the nursing home’s website Wednesday morning expressed concern that the lack of universal testing made their numbers of positive coronavirus cases seem larger than other facilities.
“We have supported universal testing of all residents and proactively fought hard to make testing happen with little support from any local or state agencies. As of the date of the universal testing, we had 6 known diagnosed cases. The testing resulted in 79 positive cases proving the asymptomatic spread of this virus. We believe we have saved lives because of what we did,” the statement read. “Less than 1% of the facilities in the State of Maryland have tested universally. Without this knowledge you cannot cohort patients and dedicate staff. Because the majority of the facilities in the State have not tested universally, there is no accuracy in these numbers, including ours.”
A second press release, posted Wednesday afternoon, said the first positive case at the facility was discovered March 30. The release stated that COVID-19 spread quickly through Sagepoint, and that as of Wednesday, 96 of the facility’s 146 residents had tested positive, and 33 died, the first death occurring April 12. One staff member also died from the disease, according to the release.
“Let me tell you what the most important number is to us at Sagepoint: one,” Sagepoint president and CEO Andrea Dwyer said in the release. “We care about every single resident we lose to this horrible pandemic. These are not statistics on a page. Our residents become our family members from the moment they arrive here. When we lose them, we cry and grieve just like their family members at home. It is devastating to us.”
The release stated Sagepoint instituted early and aggressive measures to control the spread of the disease.
“We instituted CDC recommendations for PPE use when caring for a COVID positive patient, including full PPE masks, gowns, gloves and shields,” Dwyer stated in the release. “We reduced unnecessary traffic on units by non-essential staff. We had previously instituted a ‘no medically unnecessary’ visitors policy, screening each staff member’s temperature twice per shift, and respiratory and temperature checks on residents on each shift … We have followed CDC guidelines every step of the way.”
Dwyer stated in the release that Sagepoint’s residents are among the most vulnerable.
“All of our residents have underlying health conditions when they arrive here,” Dwyer stated in the release. “Our average age is 89 years old, and 84 percent of our residents would qualify for end-of-life palliative care. The oldest and most vulnerable residents in our communities live in facilities just like ours.”
The full statements can be found online at www.sagepointcare.org/update/.
One of the recent deaths at Sagepoint was Marie L. Cunningham, 92, said her daughter, Margaret Woodley-Krug.
Woodley-Krug said she was last able to visit her mother, who had advanced Alzheimer’s disease, in January. Woodley-Krug splits her time between Waldorf and a retirement home out of state.
She said her mother has been at Sagepoint for four years.
She said she was notified on April 3 that her mother was running a fever. Her mother was tested on April 6, Woodley-Krug said, and she was notified that her mother had tested positive later that week after the test results came back.
“The staff was kind, I had great faith in them, I just worried, with the outbreak, if they would be able to handle it,” Woodley-Krug said.
Woodley-Krug said she knew the staff was under great stress.
“I could hear the frustration in their voices, every time I called,” Woodley-Krug said. “I could tell they were working long hours, because I’d call one day and then I’d call back later and the same person would answer … I know they were trying, they were just overwhelmed.”
Woodley-Krug said her mother died April 20. She was able to see her mother via FaceTime two days before her death.
“It’s hard not being with her in her last moments,” Woodley-Krug said. “but I was glad that I had that [FaceTime] option.”
Staff writer Morgan Dunlop contributed to this report.
