Jan. 21, 2020: The first case of a COVID-19 infection in the United States is reported in Washington state, in an American citizen who traveled home from Wuhan, China. The same day, the World Health Organization and Chinese authorities confirm human-to-human transmission of the virus has already occurred.
Jan. 30: The World Health Organization declares the virus a Public Health Emergency of National Concern.
March 3: Although there are zero cases in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announces Maryland’s State Public Health Laboratory has been approved for COVID-19 testing. Previously, tests had to be sent to the Center for Disease Control lab in Atlanta.
March 5: Hogan confirms the first three positive cases of COVID-19 in Maryland: a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s. All three were on a river cruise on the Nile River in Egypt, and reside in Montgomery County. Hogan declares a state of emergency.
March 11: The World Health Organization declares COVID-19 to be a pandemic.
March 12: State Superintendent Karen Salmon announces Maryland public schools will be closed from March 16 to 27.
March 13: A Waldorf man who had recently traveled to the Philippines and South Korea becomes Charles County’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
President Donald Trump declares a state of emergency for COVID-19.
March 14. St. Mary’s declares a state of emergency.
March 16: Thirty-seven people in Maryland have tested positive for COVID-19. In a morning press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) orders for all movie theaters, gyms, bars and restaurants must close effective at 5 p.m. that day.
March 17: Hogan issues a proclamation to postpone the April 28 primary election to June 2. Calvert and Charles counties declare states of emergency.
March 18: The Maryland General Assembly ends its session early for the first time since the Civil War. A Prince George’s County man in his 60s becomes the state’s first confirmed death due to COVID-19.
March 19: Hogan orders for all enclosed malls and entertainment venues to close, and decreases the social gathering limit to gatherings of ten people or less. St. Mary’s College of Maryland decides to hold classes online for the rest of the year and cancels the 2020 commencement ceremony. The University System of Maryland does the same. Calvert County confirms its first COVID-19 case.
March 21: A Washington, D.C., resident who works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital tests positive for COVID-19. Later that day, the county health department is notified that a St. Mary’s resident, a woman in her 20s, has tested positive, making the first known case in St. Mary’s County.
March 23: Hogan orders for all nonessential businesses to close.
March 30: Hogan issues a stay-at-home order, effective at 8 p.m. that night. “We are no longer asking or suggesting that Marylanders stay home, we are directing them to do so,” he said.
April 1: Calvert County confirms its first COVID-19 death.
April 4: Charles County confirms its first COVID-19 death.
April 13: Two St. Mary’s residents die of COVID-19, marking the first deaths there. Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster announces that all county residents and store employees must wear a face covering while at any local business starting on April 15.
April 15: Hogan issues a statewide order requiring face coverings in stores.
April 17: Salmon announces all Maryland schools will continue to be closed from April 24 to May 15.
May 6: Hogan announces that Maryland can enter Phase 1 of his “Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan if state trends show a downward decline of hospitalizations for 14 days. The governor also lifts restrictions on safe outdoor activities such as golf, boating, fishing and tennis, effective the following day. Salmon announces Maryland schools will remain closed the rest of the school year.
May 15: Having reached the 14-day benchmark, The stay-at-home order is lifted.
May 27: Hogan announces that the state can complete phase one of the roadmap, allowing outdoor dining, youth sports and outdoor pools to open starting May 29.
June 2: The 2020 primary elections are held in Maryland, largely by mail.
June 3: Hogan announces the state can begin phase two of the roadmap, completely lifting bans on non-essential businesses beginning June 5, and reopening state government offices beginning June 8.
June 10: Hogan announces the next round of phase two reopenings will begin on June 12, including indoor dining and outdoor amusements such as mini-golf and go-kart tracks, and another round will commence on June 19, reopening gyms and malls.
July 24: Calvert County decides to start the next school year virtually, joining both Charles and St. Mary’s in doing so prior to an Aug. 14 state deadline to submit a school reopening plan.
July 29: In response to a minor “second wave” of COVID-19 infections, Hogan tightens mask restrictions and updates social distancing measures to include outdoor spaces.
Aug 9. St. Mary’s surpasses 1,000 total COVID-19 cases.
Aug. 13: Calvert plans to bring back some students by September or October.
Sept. 3: St. Mary’s plans to reopen schools to some students by Sept. 21, with an expectation of all willing students to be back for hybrid learning by Oct. 19.
Sept. 4: Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan commences, opening movie theaters and entertainment venues.
Sept. 9: Charles schools plan to have a special population of students return by Nov. 5, but do not have solid dates for other students.
Sept. 16: St. Mary’s pauses its school return plan.
Sept. 24: Calvert school board members vote down a plan to return more students to schools for hybrid learning.
Sept. 30: St. Mary’s plans to bring back some students for hybrid learning by Oct. 7, and all students by Nov. 16.
Oct. 8: Calvert votes to return some students for hybrid learning by Nov. 9.
Oct. 13: Charles County votes to begin bringing back a second phase of students by Nov. 9.
First week of November: New COVID-19 cases start to rise across the nation at an alarming rate.
Nov. 2: Some students return to St. Mary’s public schools.
Nov. 5: Charles County calls off its Nov. 9 return date.
Nov. 9: St. Mary’s pauses its return plan. Some Calvert students return to school.
Nov 12. Calvert pauses its plan to return more students for another week.
Nov. 17: Citing the increase of cases, Hogan orders for all bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. each night.
Nov. 19: Calvert votes to halt in-person learning.
Nov. 20: New cases have surged higher than at any point previously in Southern Maryland.
Dec. 8: As new cases continue to increase, over 200 people in Southern Maryland have died of COVID-19.
Dec. 11: The FDA grants emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Dec. 16: Jessica Hernandez, a nurse at UMMS Charles Regional Hospital in La Plata, becomes the first Southern Maryland resident to be vaccinated. The hospital dishes out its initial supply of 35 vaccines. The FDA grants emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine.
Dec. 17: Hogan reduces the state’s gathering limit to 10 people, and closes MVA branches.
Dec. 18: MedStar St. Mary’s and MedStar Southern Maryland hospitals start to vaccinate staff.
Dec. 23: CalvertHealth Hospital receives its first shipment of vaccine and starts to vaccinate staff.
Last week of December: Local health departments begin vaccinating first responders.
Jan 18, 2021: Seniors over 75 become eligible for vaccinations in Maryland.
Jan. 21: Hogan requests schools reopen by March 1. St. Mary’s plans to meet that goal, as does Calvert.
Jan. 25: Seniors over 65 and other priority groups become eligible for vaccinations.
Feb. 8: Special populations return to school in Calvert and St. Mary’s. More students are to return to Calvert Schools on Feb. 22, with all willing students returning by March 8. More students are to return to school in St. Mary’s by Feb 16, with all those who wish to returning by March 1.
Feb. 9: Charles County votes to have special populations return to school by March 22. All students will be eligible to return by April 19.
March 1: St. Mary’s starts bringing back most willing students for hybrid learning.
March 4: The Southern Maryland mass vaccination center at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf opens.
March 8: Most willing students in Calvert are back in school for hybrid learning. There have been 18,029 positive COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area, and 344 people have died, along with an additional three probable deaths. A total of 55,776 Southern Maryland residents from the three counties have received their first vaccine dose, including 12.4% of Charles’ population, 16.5% of St. Mary’s, and 18.2% of Calvert.
