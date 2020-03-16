Most community events and meetings have been canceled due to the coronavirus, so the Maryland Independent is temporarily suspending its community calendar listings.
If your community event or meeting is being temporarily suspended, postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, or if it is still going on as scheduled, please let us know by sending email to community@somdnews.com.
For local and state information related to the impacts caused by COVID-19, visit the Independent's website at www.somdnews.com/independent/.