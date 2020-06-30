Overcoming COVID-19 Together webinar set

The Charles County Department of Health is hosting a webinar discussion on the health and business-related aspects of reopening Charles County, specifically Overcoming COVID-19 Together. The webinar will take place on July 1 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The format will be an interactive webinar presentation with a question and answer period to follow.
The registration link to this presentation is attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2024801648004990479. The presentation slide deck and links will be emailed to all registered participants following the presentation. The webinar ID is: 983-888-187.