PGPD officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Prince George’s County Police Department reported on Thursday, April 2, in a news release that one of its officers tested positive for COVID-19. The officer is assigned to duties with minimal contact with the public.
In keeping with medical privacy laws, no additional information will be released on the officer’s identity, the news release stated.
The officer began feeling ill March 25, and has not been to work since that day. The officer has been self-isolating at home since the onset of symptoms. A group of fellow officers and department employees are now in quarantine.
The release stated the department is working closely with the Prince George's County Health Department to conduct a contact investigation to determine when the officer contracted the virus and to identify those who the officer may have encountered in recent weeks.
“The health and well-being of our officers and the residents of Prince George’s County is of utmost concern to all of us. We are in contact with the infected officer and are working to ensure the officer receives needed care. We are all wishing the officer well in what we hope is a speedy recovery,” PGPD Chief Hank Stawinski said in the release.
The news of this positive test result should not discourage county residents from calling 911 to report a crime, the release stated. The Prince George’s County Police Department is now taking many reports over the phone and officers are taking every opportunity to practice social distancing. Officers are also equipped with personal protection equipment should it be required.