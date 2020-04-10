Physical therapists alter patient interactions

At least one La Plata-based physical therapist is now offering telehealth appointments to aid clients during the shelter-in-place order.
Peterson Physical Therapy is a health care provider deemed an essential business. But physical therapists are not permitted, at this time, to use hands-on methods during sessions due to the six-foot social distancing recommendations.
A telehealth conference is held online over UberConference or Zoom teleconferencing systems and from there, therapists can prescribe what they believe is in the best interest of the patient. The press release states that the purpose of telehealth conferences is for the therapist to observe the patient and to help them during the time of social distancing.
Exercise is one of the top treatments recommended by physical therapists for dealing with stress, but since gymnasiums are closed, patients are asked to work out at home. This can cause a dilemma if a patient does not have the required equipment.
Chris Peterson, owner of Peterson Physical Therapy, said some patients have had to order equipment over the past few weeks to aid in their treatment.
“We had a patient order an exercise ball via Amazon,” Peterson said. “We haven’t run into that too much, we make do with what patients have. It usually requires minimal equipment.”
The process is simple. Peterson will send them a link and a time for the conference and the session will commence shortly after.
“We talk to them about the pain and the ways they can manage the pain on their own at home,” Peterson said. “We go over the exercises that they do. We can answer some of the questions they may have.”
Hands-on treatment is one of the more vital methods of physical therapists, and although most of the clients are not using the online method, a select few are still attending in-person appointments. According to a press release from Peterson Physical Therapy, most health insurance plans are covering telehealth appointments to the same extent as in-person treatment.
“We are still treating in the clinic but we have scaled back quite a bit because of fears and for our safety,” Peterson said. “One patient determined he needed to come in for hands-on treatment. He agreed to come in once a week.”
Peterson told the Maryland Independent that when he does come in they try to keep a safe distance and “minimize the contact.”
“A lot of these patients are now in limbo,” Peterson said. “We had to move our front desk person and have calls forwarded to the house. We feel it is our duty to help these people of the community during this time of need.”
Alaina Hess, owner of Go! Physical Therapy in Cobb Island, is doing telephone calls, video calls and one-on-one sessions for clients at this time.
“I am doing one-on-one sessions for clients who feel it is a priority to get those services,” Hess said. “We are using all the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for sanitizing to make sure it is okay to be in the environment.”
Hess said when she is being hands-on, she is using gloves, hand sanitizer and even having patients wear masks. She added that there is now a screening process for any clients that come to the facility.
“The screening process is to make sure they are not symptomatic,” Hess said. “Ultimately, it is up to the comfort of myself and the patient.”
Hess told the Maryland Independent the main reason she is doing video chat or telephone calls is because she cannot get to the person’s house in a timely manner.
“[Video calls] are a little more challenging to me, I use a lot more descriptor words,” Hess said. “I point or I have to demonstrate and have them perform it. It is more challenging because I cannot get my hands on them.”
Hess said with her style of physical therapy, doing it at home is easy and no facility is needed because she uses very little equipment.
“I barely use any equipment, it is all about lifestyle management for me,” Hess said. “There are always things around the house to do what you need to get done.”
Hess wants people who do get hurt to contact a physical therapist first instead of going to the emergency room at this time.
“We are just as good at diagnosing,” Hess said confidently. “I want people to know that physical therapy is still very important to make sure people stay healthy and moving.”
