Although some coronavirus related restrictions are beginning to let up, I’ve still been trying to stay home as much as possible. But over the weekend, my mom and I did go out together in search of some indoor plants.
We both agreed since we were spending more time at home, it might be nice to spruce up our spaces, and what better way to do that than getting some decorative roommates.
We masked up and met at a local outdoor nursery on Saturday where we spent an hour picking out the perfect specimens. I left with a low-maintenance Chinese evergreen, devil’s ivy and a small succulent known as a “black prince.” My mom left with almost the same bunch, and we were happy with our choices.
Once we got our little guys home, we repotted and watered them immediately, then strategically arranged them indoors near windows and on tables. Personally, I really enjoy waking up in the morning now, to pull back the curtains and let the sun shine in on my new plants.
In addition to being pretty, a quick Google search revealed that indoor plants can also be beneficial to your health. For starters, they purify stale indoor air by absorbing toxins and increasing the amount of oxygen in the room. Plants also humidify the air and decrease dust, which can help with fighting colds and coughs.
Scientists say just being around indoor plants can boost a person’s mood, productivity, concentration and creativity since humans are hard-wired to connect with nature. Apparently, taking care of plants can literally increase happiness and reduce stress. Especially during a global pandemic, who couldn’t use a little less stress?
For the past couple of weeks, my coworkers and I have started working back at the office again, but rather than being bummed that I have to go home and stay there after work, I look forward to caring for and being around my plants.
If you have quarantine blues or even just some extra time on your hands, plants could be your saving grace.
By the way, this is the last, at least for now, in our series of 20 installments of The Corona Effect. Each of our five staff members has contributed four columns over the past 10 weeks. If you missed any, feel free to look them up at www.somdnews.com/enterprise.