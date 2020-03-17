The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland Judiciary Courts are actively working with the Charles County Health Department to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19.
With the threat of COVID-19 on the rise and local businesses, schools and public facilities being closed, police are more leery of the potential of the virus being spread. Due to this concern, some public services are going to be updated.
“We will be modifying our response to some of our services as a preventative measure for public health and safety,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry (D) wrote in a statement to his officers. “On certain calls, when applicable, call takers may ask health-related screening questions related to flu-like symptoms and recent travel.”
The health and well-being of public service employees is important to Berry and he wants to make sure everything is done in order to maintain it, he said.
“Your safety is our priority,” Berry wrote. “We ask that you stay informed and follow the Center[s] for Disease Control guidelines in terms of preventative measures.”
Berry said he is also focused on the overall health and safety of the jurisdictions they are assigned to.
“We remain committed to providing safety to our communities,” Berry wrote. “We will continue to provide information as it is available. We are in this together, and, as always, we are here for you.”
In a jail setting, illnesses can be passed around easily due to people being in close proximity with each other.
“We are working with health care workers in our detention center,” said Diane Richardson, spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Richardson said that calls that are not as serious, such as minor theft, are going to be handled over the phone.
“Any report calls we can handle over the phone, we are trying to do.” Richardson said. “We are cautious and alert, but right now, it is business as usual.”
Although the threat of the coronavirus is at an all-time high, Richardson told the Maryland Independent that officers are patrolling areas as they normally would.
“We may ask some health-related questions,” Richardson said. “We want to make sure we have the best information on a call. Our detention center is fully aware.”
In addition to officers focusing on containing the spread of the virus, the Maryland courts are closed to the public in an effort to halt the pandemic.
According to a press release from the Maryland Judiciary, circuit and district courts are closed to the public as of Monday and will remain closed until April 3 at the earliest.
“All courts in the Maryland Judiciary, court offices, administrative offices, units of the judiciary and the Offices of the Clerks of the Circuit Courts shall be closed to the public on an emergency basis,” said the Administrative Order on Statewide Judiciary Closings of the Courts to the Public Due to the COVID-19 Emergency.
Although the courts are closed to the public, court personnel are directed to report to work as usual. The staff will still be expected to handle emergency matters including but not limited to domestic matters, bail reviews and search warrants. The courts will be required to answer calls between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“We will continue to provide access to justice while balancing that mission with the health and safety needs of Marylanders and judiciary personnel during this emergency,” Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Mary Ellen Barbera said in a press release. “The health and well-being of all Marylanders continue to be a top priority as we ensure that essential court operations continue during this public health emergency.”
The release stated that the judges are authorized to use remote electronic means of conducting legal proceedings when possible. The efforts to stop the spread of the virus are consistent with the guidance of the CDC and the Maryland Department of Health.
“We are working diligently with government officials to ensure proper safety measures regarding courthouse operations is taken seriously,” Apprill Walden, Public Information Officer for the Judicial Circuit Court of Maryland wrote in an email. “The Health Department is recommending social distancing to help mitigate the potential spread of the coronavirus.”
As of Monday, the Charles County Board of County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency.
According to a press release from the Charles County Government, although there are an abundance of public facilities closed, some remain in operation including the Charles County Treasury Office, Tri-County Animal Shelter, VanGO, AlphaBEST, child care at Port Tobacco and curbside recycling.
County Administrator Mark Belton said the county is taking preventative action to stop the spread of the virus, including liberal leave for employees who need to take care of children. As of Monday, no new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Charles County.
For questions, comments or concerns regarding the virus, call the Charles County Department of Health at 301-609-6717 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD