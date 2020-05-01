PPP frustrations mount; local pastor airs grievance

Frustration with the federal Paycheck Protection Program surfaced on social media last week.
Calvert County pastor Robert Hahn made three Facebook posts about what he called a lack of help from PNC Bank.
The PPP was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27. Some $377 billion in loan funds ran out and a second CARES Act was signed on Friday, April 24. The second bill includes $310 billion to replenish the popular small business lending program and funds to support hospitals and COVID-19 testing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hahn — the senior pastor at Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown and CEO of End Hunger in Calvert County — posted the following on Facebook on April 20: “Any other churches or businesses get cheated by PNC? They serviced large accounts first and let small ones twist in the wind. Such a shame.”
The next day, he said he posted the information on PNC’s Facebook page and said it was removed.
“Our church application, submitted April 4, is 100% complete, but no one at PNC will verify if we are approved for the next round or if we are in queue at all. No one there can answer any question about our application at all, [and] they’ve had it for three weeks,” he said. “PNC [managers] will admit they approve larger [accounts first].”
On April 22, Hahn wrote, “So the latest PPP bill is aimed specifically at helping community banks and small businesses. Why — because big banks cheated small businesses (in relation to the first bill).”
“I realize that some people are disappointed that I took on the bank that lied to us (yes, they lied),” he said. “In doing so, this ... hurt a lot of small businesses around the country.”
In addition, he said, “Many people support that I called them out on their behavior. To the ones I disappointed — I understand what you’re saying and whether a pastor should post such things. Well, if you know me, then you know I am not a social media ranter or basher. However — at some point, accountability is a real issue. I can deal with not getting approved for the PPP. We actually were approved, but they didn’t submit our application to the [Small Business Administration] until they took care of their big accounts first. Then the money was gone.”
Hahn said PNC “purposely juggled our application until they took care of their bigger accounts — and then lied about that. I spoke with an executive only after I posted — before then, no one would give us the time of day. And so yes, I do feel from time to time an obligation to use my position in order to protect and inform others of injustices that are out there.”
“We can disagree — I’m good with that,” Hahn said. “Trust me after 25 years as a pastor. I have a thick skin. I have already been contacted by two [Senate] staffers who are going to look into all of this. I didn’t contact them — they contacted me.”
Continuing, “None of this is for my pockets. I take none of this money home. We feed people — thousands of them. Let’s remember that’s who is getting hurt here. The poor and the needy. Jesus overturned the tables of the money lenders. And then he whipped them. Why? Because they were cheating the poor and the needy. That didn’t make him too popular either. In my opinion, these guys are getting off easy.”
PNC Bank’s Marcey Zwiebel, director of corporate public relations, responded to Hahn’s posts in an April 27 email to The Calvert Recorder.
“Interest in PPP loans has been extraordinary, both among our customers and across the nation,” she said. “PNC took its obligations with respect to every application that was submitted very seriously and sought to process it as quickly as possible. We devoted substantial resources to processing applications for all customers.
Ultimately, many of the applications that we were able to get approved by the SBA before the cutoff date were from very small businesses across our entire footprint. PNC employees have continued working to process applications received so that we are prepared to submit them when the SBA reopens their PPP submission portal. PNC has long valued the relationships we have with our small business customers, and we remain committed to assisting them in these difficult times.”
Hahn, meanwhile, said he has since switched to Community Bank of the Chesapeake and is awaiting word on his application for loan funds.
