Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. During that closure, PGCPS will provide grab-and-go sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations:

• Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Beltsville.

• William Wirt Middle School, Riverdale Park.

• Nicholas Orem Middle School, Hyattsville.

• Kenmoor Middle School, Landover.

• Benjamin Tasker Middle School, Bowie.

• Walker Mill Middle School, Capitol Heights.

• Drew Freeman Middle School, Hillcrest Heights.

• Thurgood Marshall Middle School, Temple Hills.

• Stephen Decatur Middle School, Clinton.