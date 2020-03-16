Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. During that closure, PGCPS will provide grab-and-go sack lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations:
• Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Beltsville.
• William Wirt Middle School, Riverdale Park.
• Nicholas Orem Middle School, Hyattsville.
• Kenmoor Middle School, Landover.
• Benjamin Tasker Middle School, Bowie.
• Walker Mill Middle School, Capitol Heights.
• Drew Freeman Middle School, Hillcrest Heights.
• Thurgood Marshall Middle School, Temple Hills.
• Stephen Decatur Middle School, Clinton.