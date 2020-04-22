Project ECHO Shelter looks for help

“We are still stretching.”
With those words, Lori Hony described what the Project ECHO homeless shelter in Prince Frederick is doing with its funds since its main fundraiser, the Empty Bowl Supper, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.
The event, which was scheduled for April 4, is used to raise funds for food and housing costs.
Hony, the shelter’s director, said the nonprofit set a $30,000 fundraising goal for the supper, but only about $3,000 came in from folks who donated anyway.
The organization applied for several grants from federal, state and private sources and is waiting for a response, Hony said.
Much like the rest of society, the homeless shelter has been affected by COVID-19.
It usually has a turnover of residents every 45 to 90 days as it encourages them to get work and find suitable housing.
That all stopped with the advent of restrictions related to the virus.
Its 32 current residents — 18 men, 13 women and one child — have been allowed to stay indefinitely, and no other homeless persons have been allowed to enter the home, which is located at 484 Main St. next to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Residents are allowed to go to work, to the pharmacy and outside for unsupervised exercising, but that’s it.
“The first few days were kind of crazy,” Hony said. “Is is stressful some days ...”
She said the residents have been playing more games and puzzles than usual.
When a food delivery arrives, the driver honks the horn, Hony brings out a cart and goes back in the house.
Once the cart is full, the driver honks the horn again and Hony goes back out and retrieves it.
In addition to Hony, the only persons allowed inside the home are four members of the night crew who rotate throughout the week. In order to reduce exposure to residents, volunteer staff are not allowed to come.
A donation box for clothes located outside the home is full because it hasn’t been unloaded since restrictions were enacted in the latter part of March.
Hony said that is because the clothing isn’t considered essential because the residents already had some.
In addition, the Project ECHO Thrift & Gift Shop has been temporarily closed, according to a March 19 email from the organization.
Donations can be sent to: Project ECHO, P.O. Box 2764, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. One can also donate online at projectecho.net.
