Protect Your Lungs campaign announced at La Plata hospital

The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center announced the “Protect Your Lungs” campaign, a collaborative effort to prevent pneumonia and cease the spread of COVID-19 for patients after their departure from the hospital.
The campaign is a collaborative effort among the hospital’s departments of Population Health, Performance Improvement, Community Health, Rehabilitation Services, Respiratory Therapy and nursing and clinical staff.
According to the Charles County Health Department, 31 of the 65 COVID-19-related deaths in the county were listed as caused by pneumonia — 48% of the deaths.
The campaign includes elements such as a video series entitled, “Healthy Lungs = Healthy You,” dedicated to protecting the community’s most vulnerable individuals, important educational information and tools to help expand lung capacity — such as the spirometer.
Additionally, according to a press release, the hospital is providing “COVID Care Kits” to every patient that tested positive for the virus and was sent home. The kits include educational materials, oral care sets and a pulse oximeter — which helps patients monitor their oxygen levels.
The release states that — for hospital inpatients — a “Proning Team” has been established. The team identifies eligible patients and assists them in repositioning to a prone position — laying on your chest — improving airflow to the lungs.
Mary Hannah, director of population health at the hospital, said the Proning Team’s main objective is to provide instructional help to inpatients that “need assistance or to be shown the best position to lay in” to provide airflow to the lungs.
“The prone is laying on your chest instead of your back,” Hannah said. “It allows for more air exchange in your lungs. It assists in better oxygenation. We have a team here that go to the rooms and assist patients in this turning. It is pretty amazing.”
She explained that the idea for the program came when she was searching for information and listening to a podcast on how to help the population of Charles County deal with the crisis.
“When initially we were first seeing COVID patients, we saw that COVID leads to pneumonia,” Hannah said. “I was listening to a podcast from a doctor who had COVID. He was lying around and not exercising his lungs. He realized ... ‘I am going to develop pneumonia.’”
She told the Maryland Independent that she then realized there are preventative measures you can take to get ahead and prevent other illnesses if you are more aware of it in the beginning.
“It got me thinking that there was more we can do if we can get ahead of it in the early stages,” Hannah said. “We can definitely help our overall population. I sent out an email to a lot of our partners [about the campaign]. They quickly seemed like they all liked the idea.”
She said that the following day, after the partners approval of the program, she began giving out spirometers to all of the COVID-19 patients coming into the hospital.
“The next day we were giving out a spirometer to all the patients coming in with COVID and using a pneumonia rag cart we made the prior winter,” Hannah said. “That kind of launched [the program].”
Hannah told the Maryland Independent that the hospital did “not have a playbook” on how to deal with COVID-19 patients initially, and that hospital staff were researching and looking for information on how to aid patients in prevention and recovery.
“So much of staff and leaders are taking guidance,” Hannah said. “People are researching and looking for information. It is a two-pronged approach. We are writing our playbook.”
She said that, since the inception of the program, there have not been as many re-admissions to the hospital as there were prior to the program’s commencement. “It has been a little over a month. With all the support it has quickly grown. Although it is early, it is already effective.”
Hannah said that the hospital is following up with patients for about two weeks after leaving the hospital. “We are calling patients after an inpatient day or an emergency department visit. We call them within a day or two, and then a week later.”
She said the first week of the patient’s recovery process can be “critical” and following up with patients at key times is an important part of the process.
“They can be improving. We really want to catch them at those key times,” Hannah said. “We leave our number with the patient. ... That patient can really call at any time. It is a best practice.”
She added that the program’s components may ease the anxiety of patients because it gives a reading on oxygen levels. She said that if oxygen levels decline, the patient will need to be reevaluated.
“Our COVID Care Kits have a spirometer that gives an oxygen level and heart rate reading,” Hannah said. “It relives their anxiety.”
She added that oral care is an important component in preventing pneumonia. “We also have oral care items. Three times a day is very helpful in preventing pneumonia. The COVID Care Kits are a great item for someone to have. It fills in all the gaps. We see people are very thankful for that. Now that we are sharing, it will likely spread to other hospitals.”
Craig Renner, director of marketing and communications at the hospital, told the Maryland Independent that the program is not just applicable to Charles County, it can be implemented at any hospital. “The respiratory bags is one of the new features of this program. It is a universal program.”
Barbra Miller, a patient at Charles Regional stated in the press release, “The reading material keeps me on track because it shows me what to do daily. ... I’ve been through so much, and I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the care at the hospital. I use the incentive spirometer too, I use it daily.”
Go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFSuUEhmjVg for helpful tips on using a spirometer.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD