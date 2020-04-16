Protection policies, suggestions for shoppers revised

As ongoing fears about the spread of coronavirus are well into a second month, one of the health crisis’ more provocative barometers of public angst — the grocery store — has become a place of caution and concern.
On Wednesday, a website posting by Calvert County Health Department officials regarding a possible mandate for shoppers in the jurisdiction’s one dozen grocery stores was being widely circulated.
The formula for limiting the number of grocery shoppers in a single store at one time is this:
For your health, the health of your family members, and the safety of all those in our community, the health department asks that you voluntarily limit trips for groceries to once every five days on the following schedule:
• Last name starting with A-C shop on dates ending with 0 and 5
• Last name starting with D-G shop on dates ending with 1 and 6
• Last name starting with H-L shop on dates ending with 2 and 7
• Last name starting with M-R shop on dates ending with 3 and 8
• Last name starting with S-Z shop on dates ending with 4 and 9
At least one regional television station caused some confusion with a report that indicated the grocery trip suggestions were mandatory. It prompted a missive from the county commissioners.
“The board of county commissioners seeks to clarify recent news reports about restrictions on local shopping, specifically the days which consumers may shop in grocery stores,” the press release stated. “The public is advised there are currently no restrictions in Calvert County. Citizens may continue to shop at their convenience. Confusion arose when the Calvert County Health Department issued suggested consumer guidance regarding grocery store shopping days on their website to help local grocers minimize the number of people in grocery stores. Calvert County citizens and businesses should be aware that this was simply a suggested practice by the Calvert County Health Department.”
Government, health and retail officials also urged all shoppers to wear masks while in the stores.
“Starting Thursday, stores will be required to properly disinfect all shopping carts or make antiseptic wipes available to customers at the entrance,” the health department statement reads. “People waiting in lines at deli counters, checkouts, and other spots in and outside of stores must space at least 6 feet apart. Employees must be allowed to wear face masks and have an opportunity to wash their hands each hour. Finally, occupancy of retailers will be limited to five people per 1,000 square feet. This is consistent with the current policies of Walmart, Giant, and other private corporations as they aim to protect their customers and employees from coronavirus. If people limit their trips to their pre-pandemic habits, this limitation would not be necessary.” Many grocery chains have implemented measures to instill employee and customer safety. On Monday, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets, which has three stores in Calvert County, reduced store hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Company officials stated the reduction “will give store teams additional time to restock the shelves, and clean and sanitize stores.” The chain also reported that it has installed “sneeze guards” in all of its nearly 200 stores. The sneeze guards protect customers from other shoppers and staff members’ nasal emissions while inside checkout lanes, pharmacies, cafe registers and courtesy counters. Weis officials reported in an update Monday that they have “distributed disposable surgical masks, reusable masks and plastic face shields to employees.”
