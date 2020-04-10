Public health officer gives commissioners coronavirus updates

On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners heard a briefing from Dr. Suzan Lowry, the county’s public health officer, on updated measures being taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there were nearly 6,200 confirmed cases in Maryland, with 180 in Charles County, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There have been three deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, reported in the county.
Lowry said she believes that there are cases where people have recovered in the county, and a registered nurse will be making calls next week to residents who previously tested positive to get an update on their physical well-being and find out if they need anything as far as case management. Lowry said the previously established testing site at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program in Waldorf tested 75-85 residents last week, and testing hours have been changed to Tuesdays and Thursdays with more frequency.
Lowry listed options for residents who currently do not have a medical provider or health insurance and are experiencing symptoms.
Uninsured residents can call the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Health Partners Inc. in Waldorf or the Charles County Department of Health insurance group that can find providers who will send them to the VEIP testing site. Lowry said VEIP testing takes 7-10 days, and patients should quarantine themselves in their house until test results return.
Lowry said that as of Tuesday, 90 nursing homes in the state have reported coronavirus outbreaks. She said that one positive case in a nursing home is considered an outbreak and will be reported as such.
“One of the most important things this week is to increase the amount of protective gear they have so that they can comply with the executive order of universal masking at all times when in a nursing home,” Lowry said.
Lowry said she spoke with each CEO of the four nursing homes in Charles County, who said staff were already practicing universal masking to a high extent prior to the executive order. For all nursing homes conducting testing, regardless of where collection kits were purchased, samples will be expedited and done within 24 hours of MDH receiving them, Lowry said.
Lowry said that extra precautionary measures are being taken for nursing home patients admitted to hospitals with symptoms. She said that once patients are cleared for return to the nursing home, the county health department will facilitate the transition, with the state health department stepping in as needed. She said the goal is to free up spaces in intensive care units in hospitals.
On Tuesday, MDH sent three registered nurses from the from Maryland Partners for Prevention to learn the nasal swabbing procedure from county health department representatives at the VEIP site. The nurses will then conduct the swabbing at multiple long-term residential facilities, including those under the criminal justice system.
The state health department will also have 100 rapid test kits ready next week for point of care testing, meaning patients can get their results within 45 minutes. Once completed, the tests will be prioritized for at-risk patients and those in long-term residential facilities, as well as employees who have contact with residents.
“We are looking for persons, places and things,” Lowry said. “We need persons to provide care, we need places to expand that care, tents, fairgrounds, hotels, they are looking into every avenue, and we need ventilators, masks and gowns.”
Lowry suggested that county residents begin to use homemade masks. Studies of cases in other countries indicate there was more transmission of the virus than previously believed by people who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, meaning they were not initially showing symptoms of the virus or had the virus and were showing no symptoms at all.
“We thought that coughing and sneezing would spread the virus through water droplets, now we think that through normal conversation, people can pass it,” Lowry said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cannot currently say the extent of protection a homemade face mask would offer. The CDC website offers instructions on how to make face masks at home, however, these masks should not be placed on children 2 years old or younger.
Lowry said that no private medical practitioners in the county have come forward to say they are providing testing for the virus. With more rapid testing kits being developed by MDH, more physicians could be doing testing soon, she said.
Commissioners also heard from the new Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly, who said she is working with response partners daily and hospitals now must meet ambulance crews outdoors. Lilly said she has requested additional medical tents outside hospitals and ambulance sanitation stations have been set up in the county.
“The public can be sure they will not be infected by COVID-19 just by riding in an ambulance,” Lilly said.
Lilly said the department is developing contingency plans for emergency medical services and law enforcement, should there be excessively high absenteeism if staff members become ill. Lilly said the department will continue to work through planning efforts to establish care for the vulnerable population of the county.
In closing, Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) kept with Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) April 5 proclamation in holding a moment of silence to reflect and pray for victims of COVID-19 and their loved ones.
“I would like to thank everyone, particularly our first responders, who are putting their lives on the line for all of our citizens,” Collins said.
