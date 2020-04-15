Public, private employees see changes for emergency sick leave

At the April 7 Charles County Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners heard from human resources representatives regarding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, offering up to two weeks emergency paid sick leave, which began April 1 and is scheduled to run until Dec. 31.
The act was approved by Congress on March 18 and also includes up to 12 weeks of job-protected emergency family and medical leave. Public employers of any size and private sector employers with less than 500 employees must comply.
A presentation detailing guidelines was presented to commissioners by Alexis Blackwell, director of human resources, Megan Donnick, assistant director of HR and Kelly Holcomb, payroll manager. The three briefed the commissioners on how operations would be carried out through the county and employees whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus.
The act requires that “employers with existing paid leave policies to make the emergency paid sick leave available in addition to their own polic[ies’] paid leave,” according to the presentation. There are six circumstances where additional paid leave can be added if an employee is absent.
The employees have to be either subjected to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19, have been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine amid concerns, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking diagnosis, are caring for individuals experiencing symptoms and are ordered to quarantine, are caring for children whose schools or places of care have been closed, or are experiencing substantially similar conditions specified by the secretary of health and human services.
Covered employees are approved regardless of tenure or full-time/part-time status. The provided pay is up to two weeks at a regular 75, 80 or 84 hour rate, based on schedule. Part-time employees will have hours calculated based on the average of a two week period during the six months prior to the leave request.
The act requires caps on pay, specific to the different circumstances that may prevent an employee from working. For the first three, $511 per day up to $5,110 is allowed, and for the second three, $200 per day up to $2,000. Blackwell requested that the county not implement the dollar amount caps, specifically due to manual calculations, the level of demand being unknown and the amount of in-house processing required.
“We want to be mindful that this virus is not a respecter of persons,” Blackwell said. “If any of our staff were to catch the virus or have a positive diagnosis that would put further strain on them.”
For the family and medical leave, full- and part-time employees on the payroll at least 30 days prior to the request are eligible. Employees are entitled to up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave if an employee is unable to work or remote work due to caring for a child whose school or place of care has closed.
The pay is a combination of paid and unpaid leave, the first 10 days will be unpaid, and employees can use their own leave or use the emergency paid sick leave to cover the days. The next 10 weeks following the first two will be paid at 2/3 the employee’s regular rate of pay, with caps at $200 per day and $10,000 in aggregate.
Employees not covered are those who have been temporarily furloughed due to lack of work and emergency responders as identified by directors and approved by county administration. These employees are asked to file for unemployment benefits from the state and the state would determine eligibility.
“Those may be employees of ours who, our pools are closed, our rec centers are closed, our senior centers are closed,” Donnick said. “We will bring them back to work once those facilities are back open.”
Employees will need to notify their supervisor and human resources of the need for such leave and may be asked to provide supporting documentation for the request, including but not limited to a quarantine order, a written note from a health care provider or a notice of school or childcare center closure.
“We understand that health care providers are busy and don’t have the time to fill out a number of pages of documentation,” Donnick said. “So we are going to work with our employees, as we always do, to try to make sure we get exactly what we need, but also make sure our employees and their family members are taken care of in the right way.”
After the presentation, Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) voiced concerns over difficulties in obtaining proper documentation to support eligibility. Stewart said the county needs to have concrete processes and decisions in place for implementing the act, as well as planned additional steps in the future.
“If we can ensure that documentation is in place to try to limit number of questions employees have that would be great,” Stewart said. “When you are dealing with certain organizations right now that are not as technologically advanced as they should be, it’s very frustrating, so I just want to make sure on the user side that the process is in place where they receive all the information.”
Blackwell said that the county is being flexible and taking into consideration what people may not have access to. She said the county wants to handle the requests within 24 hours, but is still unsure what the demand will be.
“We understand that not everybody’s used to using a computer, not everyone has a computer, we want to make sure that what we are doing will work for everyone,” Blackwell said. “We will definitely work with each individual based on where they are.”
Stewart said the county needs to think about what the employees’ perspective will be and make adjustments when needed for handling requests.
“Yes the support for the leave is there, that is going to be great,” Stewart said. “I want to make sure we are communicating effectively to decrease the number of questions that are going to come in.”
Commissioners approved the request to use a total dollar amount cap on the payments as opposed to the previously suggested daily cap.
