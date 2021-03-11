There is no such thing as a perfectly timed emergency. Anyone who has received a phone call in the middle of the night warning of a severe, approaching storm is aware of that.
“They happen automatically,” said Michael Grierson, emergency management chief for Calvert County. “They [alerts] come when the storms come.”
Calvert, whose emergency alert system vendor is Everbridge, blends the National Weather Service’s automatically sent regional weather blasts with manually initiated bulletins for the unexpected occurrences like power outages or county facility closures.
In addition to phone calls — landline and cell — the advisories are sent via email and text to Calvert residents who sign up.
In St. Mary’s County, the Code Red Alert System keeps locals abreast of a variety of weather events, like storms, flooding, barricade situations, missing persons and any dire situations.
Stephen Walker, St. Mary’s director of emergency services, noted some counties that use Code Red like to utilize it for such information as trash pickups and tax payments.
“Our stance is it’s only for emergencies,” said Walker. “We don’t want residents to become complacent.”
Code Red system is touted as “a fast communication service that allows St. Mary’s County government to notify its citizens.”
Like Calvert, Charles County uses Everbridge as its emergency alert vendor. Michelle Lilly, the county’s emergency services director, told Southern Maryland News that Charles’ Citizen Notification System has “a significant list” that links just about every agency and entity in the county to the public. The list includes the county commissioners, public schools, sheriff’s office, public works, recreation and parks, public transportation and weather alerts in eight different categories.
Lilly said Charles’ notification system “has about 20,000 addresses” in its database.
Grierson noted that some Calvert residents do get upset when they receive alert calls in the dead of the night. “Some people forget they signed up,” he said. He said Calvert has over 16,000 residential numbers in its system plus nearly 3,000 local businesses.
It was after the dangerous Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the region early last August that Calvert emergency officials saw a spike in phone calls from residents who wanted to sign up to receive alerts.
That process can be completed on your computer via the internet. To sign up, Google “Calvert alert.” Going to the county government website www.calvertcountymd.gov/ and locating the link “Be Aware and Prepare” will also take you the alert signup for Everbridge’s Calvert account.
Grierson said citizens can make specifications for notifications during the signup.
For phone calls and texts, recipients will be ask to acknowledge receipt of the alert, which “is helpful for planning,” he said.
Grierson said the value of the alert notification system was demonstrated during Isaias. His office received a call from a woman who was inside her home at the height of the storm. The potent winds caused a tree to topple over and fall on the woman’s house. The alert call she received came prior to the tree falling and prompted her to move to a safer area of the house.
“She said if she had not gotten an alert she would have been dead,” Grierson said.
Gerald Gardiner, St. Mary’s emergency manager, said residents registered with Code Red can have as many as three phone numbers in the system. The weather alert numbers total about 35,000.
The alerts from National Weather Service are sent to Code Red and then sent to specified areas. Gardiner noted the automated alerts list towns rather than counties.
The county generates its general emergency alerts for landline customers. If a customer doesn’t answer the phone when the alert call goes out, Gardiner advised, “you will get another message.”
St. Mary’s residents who aren’t in the Code Red loop can sign up via the county government web page. Once you go to www.stmarysmd.com, at the top of the page there is the “How Do I…?” link, which will take the page to a menu that includes “sign up.” Once selected, one of the options is signing up for Code Red alerts.
In addition to weather alerts focused on specific areas, St. Mary’s County is also capable of notifying specific neighborhoods of potentially dangerous situations such as barricades, and to instruct call recipients of recommended actions, such as sheltering until an all clear is issued.
Lilly said the Charles notification system can also focus alerts on specific areas for road closures, hazmat situations — like an overturned propane truck — and missing persons. She said the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has access to send out alerts, too.
For those who are in the loop but might want a break from all the harrowing drama, Lilly said the Charles system has this feature: “Registered users may also set quiet times so as not to be disturbed by the weather notifications that are not critical, life-threatening events.”
On the Charles County Government website, www.charlescountymd.gov, go to “Get Connected” at the bottom of the page and click on the “CNS” icon to get registered to receive alerts.
