Relief grants available for humanities-focused nonprofits

Maryland Humanities has announced the CARES Act Emergency Relief Grants, a new funding opportunity for Maryland nonprofits who offer humanities programming as a significant part of their mission, according to a Maryland Humanities news release.
The goal of the $500,000 grant fund is to ensure that organizations can continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage and civic learning. Grants will support nonprofit general operating expenses, which include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies and equipment. Applications opened May 1 with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. on May 11.
Eligible nonprofit organizations include: museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies and community and cultural organizations with a significant humanities focus and an annual budget of up to $300,000. All grant awards will be for the same amount, with a minimum of 50 and a maximum of 100 grants awarded; therefore, the minimum grant award is $5,000 and the maximum is $10,000. Maryland Humanities aims to fund organizations throughout all regions of Maryland.
These grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
To apply or learn more about our CARES Grants, eligibility, and deadlines, visit www.mdhumanities.org/grants/cares-act-emergency-grants.
Dem clubs to hold forum
The Veterans and Western Democratic Clubs of Charles County will hold a virtual Charles County Circuit Court candidate forum with candidates Adrienne Davis, Patrick Devine and Makeba Gibbs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The forum moderator will be Derrick Terry, second vice president of Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County and Vicinity. Join the forum online at www.facebook.com/vetdems/. For more information, email terrydn@gmail.com.
County offers virtual programs
Over the past few weeks, the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism has rolled out a lineup of virtual programs. They are accessible through the Charles County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or online at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. These programs bring fitness classes, sports tournaments and some of the department’s most popular classes to residents in the comfort of their homes.
On-demand fitness videos from Aajah Showell, multi-center coordinator, and Ariana Tomaselli, program manager at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, are perfect for viewers of all ages and all fitness levels, while Wes Haynes, recreational and leisure programs supervisor, has brought to life the department’s popular Chef and Picasso classes from his home with the help of his sons, Carter and Jasper.
Local NBA 2k20 and Madden 2020 enthusiasts have been going head to head in virtual sports tournaments on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4. These tournaments are free and open to ages 11 and up, but online registration is required at www.CharlesCountyParks.com. If virtual sports aren’t for you, Ryan Russell, multi-center coordinator, has put together a series of “Soccer Moves” challenges. Ryan, who spends his time away from Charles County Recreation, Parks, and Tourism as a member of the U.S. Men’s National Futsal Team, challenges viewers to complete a variety of moves within a set time frame.
Although it is still unknown when things will return to normal within Charles County Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, staff are working to connect with residents. Keep an eye on the department’s Facebook page and website as new virtual programs are being released weekly.
La Plata alum groups raising donations for hospital
The La Plata High School Class of ‘82 and LPHS Alumni organizations are dedicating their 2020 Unity Day to first responders. They are collecting money to be used towards purchasing gloves to be donated to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata. The donation will be delivered on May 28, with May 29 as the rain date. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page at gf.me/u/xzaf2i.
Charles library launches blog
The Charles County Public Library launched a blog, CCPL @ Home, to create a one-stop shop for all of the resources, activities, recommendations from library staff, COVID-19 info and more. The blog can be found at www.ccplonline.org/blog/.
Here’s how it works: You can access posts for children, teens and adults by clicking on each section. Each section includes ideas for staying busy, recommendations on what to read, watch and listen to while you’re at home, and tutorials on how to use all of the great digital resources the libraries have to offer. New content will be posted every week.
In the Research & Learn section, there are shortcuts to the most popular resources to explore: eBooks, audio books, movies, music and more. So, go to www.ccplonline.org/blog/ and begin exploring.
Md. School for the Blind delivers distance learning
Developing and delivering accessible remote learning for students who have complex needs and abilities can be challenging under ideal conditions.
The Maryland School for the Blind staff is going above and beyond to continue to deliver quality educational and support services remotely to their hundreds of visually impaired and multiply disabled students across the state of Maryland, according to an MSB news release. The staff at MSB are using technology and creative programming to meet the students’ needs by tailoring a distance learning plan for each student, including delivery of the appropriate physical materials, technology and resources needed to accomplish each goal.
The team of professionals including teachers, therapists, social workers, career, residential and recreation specialists are finding creative ways to engage students through on-line platforms and social media groups. Many are leading virtual classes, events, and activities. The physical education and athletic coaches are even conducting a virtual track and field team since the team’s season was cancelled.
Heather Johnson, MSB braille instructor, has been planning and creating braille reading and writing activities and mailing them home to her students since the day school closed on March 13.
She has been touching base via video and email to review her students work and to connect and answer questions from their families. She has recorded videos of herself giving directions, shared videos on how to load braille paper, care for a braille writer and how the braille dots correspond with the keys.
Music is bringing people together more than ever during this uncertain time and even though she can’t be with her students in person, Danielle Long, MSB music therapist, has created her own YouTube Channel for students and their families. She has been adding music therapy session playlists, “music choice” activities, as well as curated playlists featuring music related to various goals or topics.
To learn more about MSB visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org or contact Dotty Raynor @dottyr@mdschblind.org.
Alzheimer’s Association offers free virtual classes
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter has announced that it is offering free virtual education programs to help caregivers and their families,, according to a news release from the organization. Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others.
Following is a list of webinars scheduled for May. Participation is free. Registration is required to receive the login information for the webinar. To register, visit alz.org/nca or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
• Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research — Wednesday, May 6, 10–11 a.m.; Tuesday, May 12, 10–11 a.m.; and Tuesday, May 19, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn about the latest research providing insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
• Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters — Tuesday, May 12, 1–2:30 p.m. Recognize common warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and learn what symptoms to look for in yourself and others.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — Tuesday, May 5, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn how Alzheimer’s affects the brain, detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
• Effective Communications Strategies — Tuesday, May 26, 1–2:30 p.m. Learn how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — Monday, May 18, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. Learn about some of the common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia, how to assess the person’s needs, and how to intervene effectively.
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter also is offering telephone and virtual support groups. To find a group that meets on a convenient day and time, visit alz.org/nca or call the Association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. The helpline is available around the clock, 365 days a year, with professional staff ready to provide reliable information and support to for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
State fair scholarship applications being accepted
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically, no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 1, to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com. Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college, or trade school. The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. For additional information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Ask CCPS help desk available during closure
To limit the possible spread of the novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, Charles County Public Schools is moving to a modified telework schedule through March 27 for eligible support staff. Some 12-month employees will be required to report to work on site to conduct business operations. Supervisors and principals will notify those employees and ensure workspaces meet social distancing guidelines.
All employees should continue to monitor their CCPS email for updates on their work schedule and the school system’s operating status.
The CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building switchboard, 301-932-6610 and 301-870-3814, is closed to the public beginning Friday, March 20. The switchboard remains closed through Friday, March 27.
Parents, staff and community members in need of assistance can log on to CCPS website at ccboe.com and look for the Ask CCPS menu button located under the photo slideshow. Ask CCPS is a help desk for students, staff, parents and the community. The system features two areas for questions – general questions and technology requests. CCPS staff are monitoring the system and will respond to inquiries as they are received. A direct link to Ask CCPS is ccboe.com/askccps.
During the closure, CCPS is communicating with parents and staff via email, text notifications for text message subscribers, ccboe.com, the 24-hour information line at 301-934-7410, and CCPS social media outlets. Monitoring email and the CCPS website, ccboe.com, are the best ways to receive up-to-date information about the status of school.
Parents and staff can sign up for CCPS text message notifications. Text Y or YES to 67587 for updates from CCPS. Text messages can only be sent by CCPS to cell phone numbers on file for students and staff members.
CCPS is closed through Friday, March 27. CCPS continues to work with the state and county health departments, as well as the Maryland State Department of Education, to monitor COVID-19. Check the website at ccboe.com for the latest information.
New website highlights region’s heritage, tourism
Getting excited about a new website may seem quaint nowadays, but for the folks at a regional tourism and preservation organization, it’s worth some buzz.
The staff and board of directors from the Southern Maryland Heritage Area last month announced the newly redesigned website for the organization — www.DestinationSouthernMaryland.com.
“We’re hoping to be a digital portal to Southern Maryland,” Lucille Walker, the group’s executive director, said this week.
The new website will act as a clearinghouse of resources to Southern Maryland residents and visitors, highlighting access to places in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties, as well as focusing on the unique stories of this area.
“We tell the stories of people, place, culture,” Walker said. Destination Southern Maryland is a reflection of the great potential for heritage tourism, encouraging people to visit, invest, and enjoy the region.
There is also an interactive map to help navigate a variety of resources, such as museums and historical sites, wineries, breweries, distilleries, byways, trails and parks. And there are lists of campsites, lodgings, water rentals and marinas.
Walker said she would encourage residents to start their dives into the new website by clicking on the “Discover” link, which showcases stories including Ancient Creatures, First Peoples, Birthplace of Religious Freedom, African American Experience, War Comes to Southern Maryland and others.
Soon, she said, they hope to add an events tab to the page that will highlight the region’s arts and music shows as well as major festivals and other happenings.
Partner organizations for this website include all three counties’ governments, the Maryland Heritage Area Authority, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and the Rural Maryland Council, according to a release from Southern Maryland Heritage Area. Additional partnerships are listed throughout the site (such as the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission in “Deep Roots in Land and Sea”).
The website and related social media pages are created in conjunction with the team of Alchemi Design and will be updated on a regular basis, according to the release. The group’s Facebook page will highlight the daily workings of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area as well as feature different sites and events in the region.
FAA seeks comments on flight path change
The Federal Aviation Administration is inviting comments until March 30 on a temporary air traffic procedure change at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport called HOLTB. The HOLTB amended a waypoint by moving it 784 feet southwest in order to move north-flow departing aircraft away from protected airspace while keeping aircraft over the Potomac River, according to an FAA press release.
The FAA implemented the temporary change on January 30 to enhance national security by reducing the number of incursions from aircraft drifting into the prohibited area. Based on the initial results of the temporary procedure, the FAA is proposing to permanently implement the amended waypoint for all north-flow departures at DCA.
The FAA is also inviting comments from the public on environmental concerns that should be considered as part of its environmental review for the implementation of the amended waypoint.
Submit comments by March 30 using the submit comment form here: www.faa.gov/air_traffic/community_involvement/dca_p56/community_comments/. Additional information about the temporary and proposed change — including radar tracks and a noise screen — can be found at www.faa.gov/air_traffic/community_involvement/dca_p56/.
Resilient Maryland pilot underway
In effort to expedite Maryland’s clean energy future, the Maryland Energy Administration has launched the new Resilient Maryland pilot program that combines clean energy technology such as combined heat and power, energy storage, solar and similar technologies to enable essential services and organizations to resist power disruptions and outages, according to an MEA press release.
“Maryland’s clean energy future needs to move forward and Resilient Maryland encourages this progress by providing vital funding to kick-start customized projects,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in the press release. “Our push for clean energy ensures a more environmentally sustainable, more resilient and more prosperous Maryland.”
Resilient Maryland encourages clean energy technologies such as advanced combined heat and power, microgrids, resiliency hubs and resilient facility power systems. Sample projects include local governments seeking to bolster essential services such as emergency shelters, fire and rescue or economic development; low and moderate-income communities establishing safe shelters; or hospitals and retirement communities requiring islanding capabilities to reduce loss of life during emergencies, according to the release. Any organization seeking affordable and clean energy that is highly reliable and resilient can benefit from this pilot program.
“Historically, Maryland has imported most of our energy from out of state coal-fired power plants,” MEA Director Mary Beth Tung said in the release. “The Resilient Maryland pilot offers a unique opportunity for innovation right here in Maryland across a variety of clean energy alternatives, reducing both financial risk and total project costs.”
Co-locating energy generation near customers will help businesses, governments and other organizations mitigate power outages and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Applications are due by May 1, 2020, go to energy.maryland.gov/business/Pages/ResilientMaryland.aspx.
State House dome is now livestreamed
The Maryland Department of General Services has a new feature on its website: a livestream video of the Maryland State House dome. The service shows the U.S. and Maryland flags flying in real time atop the dome, allowing anyone to check that days flag status.
“Maryland has the most historic state house in the country, and the ability to livestream video of its most prominent architecture, the dome, brings Maryland into the 21st century,” DGS Secretary Ellington Churchill Jr. said in a press release. “Through technology, we allow both Marylanders and visitors to see the dome and the status of U.S. and Maryland flags from anywhere in the world, whether in Westminster, Maryland, Westminster, California, or Westminster, England.”
General Services’ Capitol Police is responsible for raising and lowering the flags on the State House dome. Flags may be ordered at half-staff by either the president or the governor. In 2019, General Services lowered and raised the U.S. and/or Maryland flags on 14 separate occasions.
In 2018, the department improved the illumination of the State House dome. The LED lighting package provides greater and brighter light spread across the dome, with a fixture capacity of approximately 30,000 lumens. The improved system allows the dome to be seen from more vantages around the Annapolis area.
The State House dome was fashioned by shipwrights using rot-resistant cypress logs and no metal nails. Instead, it is held together by wooden pegs reinforced by iron straps forged by an Annapolis ironmonger, according to the DGS. The exterior was completed in 1788 and the interior was completed in 1797, making this iconic Maryland symbol over 232 years old. Maryland State Archives records note the lightning rod at the top of the dome was constructed and grounded to Benjamin Franklin’s specifications. The flag system is incorporated into the lightning rod with a system of ropes and pulleys.
The public may access the live-stream images of the State House dome and flags by going to dgs.maryland.gov/Pages/Flag_videojs.html.
State park reservations site getting upgrade
The Maryland Park Service upgraded its online reservation system with new features that will make it easier for customers and park staff to use, according to press release. The new version of the online reservation system was available to customers on Feb. 13.
The updates did not affect customers’ existing reservations, account information or history. The online reservation system on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website is used by customers to reserve campsites, cabins, pavilions and other amenities at dozens of parks around the state.
The reservation site is now mobile-responsive, adjusting to any screen size and featuring a more modern look and feel. “This is a welcome leap forward in park reservation technology that will make the booking experience much easier and more intuitive for park visitors,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said in the release.
Customers will be asked to change their password. All customers who have made a reservation within the past few years will receive an email with instructions on how to reset their password and access the system.
In 2019, Park Service customers made more than 100,000 reservations using the system, either online or by phone. Any customers with questions or concerns may contact Lora McCoy at 410-260-8156.
Leadership program holds orientation in Indian Head
Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program, or LEAP, Class of 2020 held its first of six program sessions to kick off the pilot program in the tri-county region on Jan. 17.
The day opened at the Indian Head Pavilion with a discussion on the definition of a leader with Marine Col. (ret.) Joe Mortenson, LSM’16. During the majority of the day, participants worked with Leslie Fazio on their “Emergenetics” profiles, where they learned about everyone’s behavioral and thinking attributes and how to use this new understanding within a team framework.
This was followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Theresa Kuhns, LSM’19, on leadership and current community issues with Charles County leaders, including Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), Economic Development Director Darréll Brown, Executive Director of Schools Marvin Jones and Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division’s Technical Director Ashley Johnson.
At the conclusion of the program day, the class adjourned to Ollie’s Bar & Grill to reflect on the events of the day and network with one another.
Air Force Aid Society grant program now open
Air Force Aid Society’s General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application window is now open for the 2020-2021 academic year. Eligible recipients have until April 30 to submit applications.
The General Henry H. Arnold Education Grant program dates back to 1988. Since the program’s inception, 111,654 students have received more than $172 million in education assistance through grants ranging from $500 to $4,000 based on need. Eligible recipients include dependent children of Air Force members currently on active duty (including Title 10 reservists and Title 32 guard), in retired status or deceased. Spouses of active-duty members and surviving spouses of active or retired members are also eligible.
All applicants must be enrolled as full-time undergraduates at an accredited college or university during the 2020-2021 academic year and are required to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA.
“Our Hap Arnold education grants are the centerpiece and gateway to all of our education programs at AFAS,” said the organization’s CEO and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr. “Applying for the grant program opens the door to our scholarship program and no-interest education loans.”
A select group of incoming college and university freshmen who complete the General Henry “Hap” Arnold Education Grant application with a 4.0 GPA will be notified to apply for the AFAS merit-based $5,000 achievement scholarships. A minimum of 10 scholarships is awarded annually. To date, AFAS has awarded 275 merit scholarships totaling over $1 million. Eligible students can also apply for up to $1,000 to help fund reimbursable out-of-pocket education expenses.
For more information on eligibility for all of these programs and to access the Hap Arnold Education Grant application, visit www.afas.org. The application submittal deadline is April 30. Students are encouraged to apply early.
DNR service center moved
The previous Department of Natural Resources’ Southern Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland.
The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.