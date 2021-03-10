Resilient Mechanicsville couple survives COVID-19, but loses a son

Joseph and Rosa Scriber are both firm believers in their faith, and that faith has been tested severely over the past year.
The Mechanicsville couple, who are both 90 years old, will celebrate their 71st anniversary on April 10. They were both diagnosed with the coronavirus last August and lost a son to the disease in January.
The couple had 10 children, including Michael, David and Ray Scriber and daughters Mary Elam, Frances Barnes and Pamela Carroll. One son, Patrick, died from COVID-19 earlier this year, and three other sons — Ralph, Bruce and Timothy — each died before they reached the age of 30.
Joseph said the family was able to get through difficult experiences because of “our heavenly father,” to which their son, David, replied, “Amen to that.”
Joseph said he first experienced COVID-19 symptoms while driving to the store late last summer.
“All of a sudden my stomach started growling like a thunderstorm going on down there, and I got a sick stomach and I couldn’t understand why,” Joseph said. “I couldn’t understand what was happening because I hadn’t eaten anything that would have caused that. Everyone told me and my wife to get tested, so we did and it was positive.”
He also lost his sense of smell and taste for three days, and said he was constantly fatigued. For her part, Rosa said she was only a little weakened.
“I had no problems breathing, but it slows you down,” said Joseph, who was still able to continue his dialysis treatments. “You don’t feel like doing anything. It was terrible.”
Family members helped support the couple by placing food and supplies in a barrel and rolling it to their front door.
“We had to hope everything was going OK because we couldn’t come inside,” Mary said of her parents, who had COVID-19 symptoms for about two weeks. “That was tough. I think Momma was the stronger of the two at that time. Daddy was kind of blessed in a way because he could still do dialysis [treatments], but they helped each other.”
“I was scared because of their age and [I would wonder] ‘Are they going to get past this?” David said.
In November, their son Patrick Scriber was diagnosed with COVID-19, and died on Jan. 5 at the age of 56.
“I think the hardest thing was not being able to touch him or hold him or hear his voice or him not being able to hear our voices,” Sharon Baker said of her uncle, whom she described as outgoing and personable. “We had no way to really say goodbye and get that closure. That was very, very difficult.”
“I would call him regularly and not being able to do that was hard,” Mary said of her brother.
“Death is bad and sad anyways,” Joseph said. “And then when someone dies alone by themselves with no one around and no one to talk to, [that] has to be even scarier.”
Joseph and Rosa’s love story began several decades earlier when he was working at the family-run Scriber’s Bar in Leonardtown and noticed a quiet young woman.
“Yeah I liked her,” he said. “She was quiet, she didn’t have much to say and she was a nice person, but at that time I was having no problems with the girls.”
‘That’s going to be my husband’
Rosa Dorsey, however, saw things quite differently.
“He was a clean-cut person and a sharp dresser,” she said. “I told his mother, ‘That’s going to be my husband.’ She said, ‘Does he know that?’ and I said ‘No, but he will.’”
Joseph did eventually find out and the couple was married April 10, 1950, at St. John’s Church in Hollywood.
Rosa worked as a caretaker, at a cleaning company and in a galley before a 32-year career at MineTech.
Joseph did a three-year stint in the Army in the artillery battalion and later he was one of the first African Americans to be employed at AT&T, where he spent more than 39 years in various roles before retiring in 1992.
“My mother was loving,” Mary said, “but my father was more nurturing and hands-on and making sure we had clothes and shoes and those types of things.”
Well, most of the time anyways.
“Sometimes I think he might have been a little sleepy because we’d go to school and you’re opening up your [sandwich] and you go, ‘Oh there’s no meat in here at all. It’s just bread,’” Mary said. “I’d have to hold the bread real close and tight so nobody else could tell there was no meat in there. Once I told him, ‘Daddy, you’re supposed to put the bologna and cheese in the sandwich,’ and he said, ‘You had the bread, didn’t you?’”
Incomplete lunches aside, both Joseph and Rosa said the key to a happy marriage is communication and wise financial practices.
“When [situations] arrive in the house that sometimes need both people to get together and discuss before they make too hasty of a decision,” Joseph said. “If you have a lack of communication that’s a downfall. And money was scarce so you couldn’t go nowhere or do nothing because once you paid the bills that was it.”
“He believes in spending and I believe in saving,” Rosa said. “If I have a dollar I like to save 50 cents of it. He likes to spend, spend, spend.”
Financial hardships aside, they’ve made an impression on the rest of their family.
“The strength of both of my grandparents really helped shape my life,” Sharon said. “I always noticed how strong my grandmother was, and as a woman I saw that strength just like she instilled in my mother that you can do anything. And with my grandfather, I found the perseverance that as an African American woman in St. Mary’s County he always believed in me that I could do whatever I wanted to do.”
