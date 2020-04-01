Resources available for So. Md. agricultural community

The coronavirus and the emergency measures put in place to combat it have touched just about every aspect of everyone’s lives, including farmers, just as they are gearing up for the spring season.
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission last week announced the launch of a COVID-19 information resource portal to offer a one-stop shop for regional farms and consumers to get information gathered from local, state and federal organizations regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the agricultural community.
“As we deal with the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves, the SMADC team is working hard to keep you informed and updated, as news and resources pertaining to the agricultural community surface,” Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC’s director, said in a release. “We have created a page on our website for both farmers and consumers to find relevant information and resources, and we hope it’s many links and connections will be useful.”
Resource links are organized into key support categories that will be updated frequently as new information is released, including general business and farm labor, small business relief programs, Maryland horse industry updates, food safety information, farmers market and CSA guidelines and Maryland Farm Bureau COVID-19 resources.
Additional resources offer information for consumers to help them find fresh, locally produced foods in Southern Maryland and around the Chesapeake Bay region. The SMADC portal links to a new interactive map, developed by Future Harvest and the Maryland Farmers Market Association, which highlights more than 500 farm destinations such as on-farm stores, farm stands and markets that have been designated as places to purchase local food and beverage items during the COVID-19 emergency.
While the SMADC office is closed to the public at this time, staff continue to work remotely to assist agricultural producers and others. All inquiries and additional agribusiness-related resources should be sent to info@smadc.com.
To view the COVID-19 resource portal, go to the website www.smadc.com/covid19/.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks are now available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites. Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle schools.
The food is provided by St. Mary’s public schools’ food and nutrition services department to students through the Summer Meals Program at least through Friday, April 3. According to a release from the school system, more information will follow regarding the continuity of meal programs for the coming weeks as schools remained closed through at least April 24.
For questions regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.
Blue Crabs holding virtual read-a-thons on Tuesdays and Thursdays
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs recently announced the beginning of a virtual read-a-thon presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union to promote reading given the current break in the school year due to COVID-19.
Given the hiatus in the school year at the moment, the Blue Crabs in an effort to continue the spread of reading will read a book on Facebook Live every Tuesday and Thursday for the time being. One lucky family that tunes in will win a family four pack of tickets.
The Blue Crabs typically visit a few area schools every week for a reading assembly to promote their Pinch Onto Books Reading Program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Through this program, every kid that reads at least four books gets a ticket to a Blue Crabs game.
Typically, these bookmarks are handed out to every student in each school, but given the situation, beginning about two weeks ago bookmarks can be downloaded from the team’s website, www.somdbluecrabs.com under “Tickets” on the tab named “Reading Bookmark.”
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Hospital offers drive-thru testing for coronavirus
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-through testing to St. Mary’s County residents outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital in Leonardtown. Testing will be offered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 301-475-6142 for more information or current wait times.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Those with a high fever and cough may come to the hospital’s emergency department where they will be screened to determine if they meet the criteria for testing. Test results are not immediate; results may take up to four days to become available.
Craft show postponed, concert canceled
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is postponing its spring craft show, previously scheduled for this Sunday, until June 7 due to the COVID-19 emergency restrictions.
For more information about the craft show, email Leone Gatton at Craftshow@hvfd7.com.
Also, the bluegrass concert planned for Sunday at the American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville featuring Seth Mulder & Midnight Run is also canceled; there is no rescheduled date at this time.
Apply now for Rotary grants for agencies
The Leonardtown Rotary Club recently announced it is opening its call for grant applications for 2020 from St. Mary’s County nonprofit programs and public services agencies. The deadline for this award period is Wednesday, April 15; the awards will be announced in May.
A key element of “service above self” as practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is providing grant funds to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a focus on health, education and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $500 depending on the need expressed and funding availability.
The application is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website at http://leonardtownrotary.org/grants or by contacting, Joshua Shaffer at joshuashaffer1979@yahoo.com.
Need seedlings?
The Maryland state tree nursery at John S. Ayton State Forest in Preston is accepting orders for the 2020 spring planting season. Whether you want to reforest timberland or create a windbreak, improve wildlife habitat or just enjoy the feeling of planting trees, the nursery can provide the trees you need. Orders must be in increments of 25 for deciduous trees and increments of 50 for conifers. For more information, visit http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/.
Library users have access to DIY resources
Two do-it-yourself resources have been added to St. Mary’s County Library’s online collection. The “Hobbies and Crafts” and “Home Improvement” reference centers were added to the COSMOS website providing free, downloadable instructions to anyone in Southern Maryland.
The Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center features creative ideas and directions for a broad range of craft categories, including arts, collecting, home and garden, kids’ crafts, model building and needlecrafts. The Home Improvement Reference Center is a collection of home improvement titles covering thousands of repairs in the areas of outdoor, electrical, remodeling and maintenance projects.
The entire collection of COSMOS online resources can be found at cosmos.somd.lib.md.us or by link from St. Mary’s County Library’s website at stmalib.org.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.