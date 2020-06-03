Restaurants, bars getting more space for seating

While restaurants in St. Mary’s were allowed to open for outdoor seating starting last Friday evening, a few kinks in the details had to be worked out for restaurants planning to extend their outdoor premises beyond their normal boundaries when it came to serving certain libations.
Three members of the county’s liquor board voted in a brief Monday session to give liquor board administrator Tamara Hildebrand emergency powers to grant restaurants premise extensions without holding a full liquor board meeting.
Prior to the emergency powers, which were passed unanimously, restaurants serving alcohol were required to attend a public hearing of the liquor board to extend their premises and seek approval from the full board, which currently has four voting members appointed by the governor — chair Mark Denietolis, vice chair April Trossbach and members David Willenborg and Leonard Kohl, who was not at Monday’s meeting.
New board attorney Chris Beaver advised that liquor board members would “be aware” of extensions and “would have authority to raise any issue” with them.
“We feel that it’s prudent that people are allowed to begin to earn their income again and hopefully relieve themselves of some economic strife,” Denietolis said at the meeting. “This is the most prudent way we could put together in a short amount of time, since the announcement last week.”
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced last Wednesday that bars and restaurants could open starting Friday evening for outdoor seating following certain CDC guidelines, including disposable menus, 6-foot spacing between diners who don’t live together and a limit of six people to a table, as well as availability of hand sanitizer or hand washing stations and daily health screenings for employees. On Friday, he issued an additional order extending those rules to manufacturers including breweries, distilleries and wineries.
In Leonardtown, restaurants and bars are using already existing outdoor seating, and restaurants are planning to extend seating into certain parking spaces out front starting June 3, town Administrator Laschelle McKay said on Tuesday.
In the grassy area of the town’s square, the town has set up an outdoor dining area for to-go food and drinks, with a “confined area” where alcohol consumption is permitted, she said.
The liquor board and health department have posted application forms online for outdoor seating extensions, and plans for outdoor seating for restaurants must be approved by the sheriff’s office as well.
