School-based health centers at Spring Ridge and Margaret Brent middle schools have been approved by the state education department and are “up and running,” officials said while announcing the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force that established them is ending as it has fulfilled its goals.
The task force, which was set up a year ago by St. Mary’s Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster, Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) and Superintendent Scott Smith, came about in June 2020 after officials saw “devastating heath disparities” associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as its effects on schools and public safety, Brewster said.
The school-based health centers were one of many projects started by the task force, which used federal grant and stimulus funding to kickstart the projects. The task force also established a community corrections center located outside of the county jail to connect non-violent offenders with medical and behavioral health services, a reading program, an air quality monitoring program, a behavioral health hub at a donated PNC Bank location in Lexington Park, and violence, injury and trauma initiatives.
The health centers are located at middle schools in federally designated Health Professional Shortage areas, as Margaret Brent is in a shortage area for mental health services, and Spring Ridge is in a shortage area for both mental health and primary care services.
While they are currently offering COVID-19 testing to students and communities surrounding them, they will soon be used for primary care, behavioral health and nutritional services by next school year, Brewster said. The health centers were also awarded a $650,000, two-year state grant to kickstart operations.
The air monitoring network, called BreathWell St. Mary’s, established outdoor air quality monitoring at every public school and indoor monitoring, as well as filtration, at first responder stations including the sheriff’s office.
“There was a lot of emerging data at that time about long-term impact on lung function, of COVID-19, and of the relationship of lung function and air quality,” Brewster said at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, when the task force gave a final report on its accomplishments.
The air quality network will also be used to determine when outdoor recess at the schools is appropriate, Brewster said, and as a teaching tool for an educational curriculum on air quality.
As the equity task force sunsets, Cameron said another task force on violence, injury and trauma will start from the original task force.
The new task force reimagines a youth gun violence task force established by the sheriff last year in response to what he called a “burgeoning youth gun culture” in Lexington Park.
“I’ve reformed that task force, which you’ll hear about in the next couple of weeks, to put more personnel in Lexington Park, and our approach will be different than before, especially in engaging the community,” Cameron said.
The sheriff’s office has also applied for grants in crisis intervention, especially in training for those incidents.
“I think we’re right on the cusp of being able to provide a co-responder unit to these check welfares, people in mental health crisis and so on, that we respond to repeatedly,” Cameron said.
The sheriff’s office also recently received a two-year, $450,000 grant from the federal government to work on the violence, injury and trauma program.
