The Charles County school board this week approved April 19 as the date for all students to return to schools following a phased approach already underway.
During their work session on Monday, where the board met in person for the first time this year, Kim Hill, superintendent of schools, shared with the board her recommendation to move directly from phase two, which includes small groups and special populations on March 22, to phase four on April 19. Students and their parents could still chose to continue at-home learning.
“That would bring back a total of 7,924 students across our 39 school buildings,” she said.
Tajala Battle-Lockhart, board member, asked what that return would look like.
“Phase three and four would be combined,” the superintendent replied. “What we’re saying to the public is basically if you have a child in Charles County Public Schools from kindergarten to twelfth grade and you would like to have that child back in school, then he or she is welcome back on April 19, two days a week.”
Battle-Lockhart also inquired about a system for testing individuals coming into the schools for COVID-19. Hill claimed they have rapid tests on hand and are participating in a state program that includes a rapid test and a PCR test follow-up for those who show symptoms of COVID-19.
“What we would be doing is any child or adult in the building that shows COVID-like symptoms would be screened by the school nurse and then tested at the school nurse’s discretion,” Hill said.
She mentioned since the beginning of the pandemic, schools have been contact-tracing in-house in collaboration with the health department. In addition, the state follows up with separate contact tracing, completing the process twice and ensuring a thorough job has been done.
“People are going to be traveling,” over spring break, Battle-Lockhart pointed out. “What concerns does that bring to us as a school system?”
Hill responded, “We would expect that people would be responsible and we would expect that families [or school staff] that travel would act responsibly when they return to Maryland or the school site or workplace. … Everyone will be following protocols [the county health officer] said will stop the spread of COVID.”
Micheal Lukas, board member, suggested making an amendment to the recommendation, asking the superintendent to send a reminder to parents and staff who may travel over spring break that state law requires an individual to quarantine for 14 days after returning from traveling out of state. The rest of the board agreed.
Board dislikes voting bill
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted 4-3 to oppose House Bill 1060, legislation introduced by Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) and Sen. Arther Ellis (D-Charles) which would alter the structural organization of the school board. Lukas, Battle-Lockhart and member Virginia McGraw disagreed with the opposition.
The bill would alter the membership by requiring that the Charles County commissioners establish six election districts for the local board of education and require one member to be elected at-large to automatically serve as the board chair. In addition, the bill says a candidate would have to be at least 21 years of age and a resident of Charles for a minimum of three years. Also, the student member would be given full voting rights with no limitations, as well, and selected by the Charles County Association of Student Councils.
The proposed legislation would establish a two-consecutive-term limit and board members would be required to vacate their seat if they no longer reside in their district or are no longer a registered voter in Charles.
Board members expressed disappointment with the lack of transparency, suggesting the other elected officials should have included school board members in creating legislation that directly impacts them, and the public should have had the opportunity to provide input.
“The entire process was flawed and completely non-transparent from the beginning,” David Hancock, school board member, said. “No communication with us as a board, no communication with the public.”
Latina Wilson, board chair, said, “There’s too much confusion with the bill and not enough transparency” for her to support it.
While they opposed the bill, they also voted to send a letter to the delegates, asking the legislation not be considered until the next legislative session, providing time for public comment.
