Calvert County board of education members at a Jan. 14 meeting encouraged citizens to follow public health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic so children can return to school sooner rather than later.
Due to the rising local case numbers of COVID-19 and the expected post-holiday increases yet to come, Calvert County Public Schools announced in an email to parents it would postpone the planned start of hybrid instruction indefinitely.
Previously, Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel D. Curry postponed a return to school buildings from Jan. 11 to Jan. 19 for prekindergarten through second-grade students, with a plan to push return dates for other grades back a week as well. A new reopening date will be determined when local positivity rates have decreased and are stabilized, according to a Jan. 7 press release.
“Vaccines have started for school employees,” Curry said at the meeting. “The first couple of groups have received their notice on how to register with the Calvert County Health Department.”
He pointed out they have shared with the school community the priority list for vaccinations. “We hope everyone will be patient and we hope that they will get the vaccine when they have the chance," the superintendent said.
Curry mentioned COVID-19 data on the health department’s website, noting a graph demonstrating the positivity rate in the county “has gone up like a steep escalator since Dec. 23. ... We’ve gone from around a 5% positivity rate to … over 13%.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies a rate of 10% or higher as significantly likely to lead to transmission at schools, the superintendent said, adding until rates are down, he “encourages everyone to do the best they can.”
“We get emails from parents saying this online stuff isn’t good and ‘my child is struggling.’ I would say I understand,” he said. “We hope to get children in schools soon but we also have to recognize given this environment that we might be bouncing back into all online off and on throughout the year and we need to get as good at it as we can.”
Pamela Cousins, vice president of the board, asked if the school system was utilizing any community partnerships where volunteers tutor or mentor students during virtual learning.
“I’m not aware of any at this time,” Curry responded, but noted federal dollars have been spent to pay teachers for extra time to do tutoring after school and on Saturdays.
Diane Workman, assistant superintendent, said “Kirwan funds have provided funding for us to provide extra support at five elementary schools,” each of which hired an additional staff person to provide tutoring for kindergarten through second grade.
Abigail Setzfand, student member of the board, mentioned at Northern High School they started their own free math tutoring program.
“We’ve had a bunch of volunteers and students can sign up within their math class. It’s been really great and we’ve gotten a lot of positive responses across all grade levels,” she said.
“After school and Saturday tutoring in secondary schools is being funded through one of our [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act] grants that we received” as well, Workman said.
Cousins inquired whether or not families were taking advantage of the tutoring services and how they are made aware they are available.
Workman replied the programs are, in fact, being used.
“Students were identified and school-based staff reached out to families. … For elementary schools tutoring is being done during asynchronous time during the school day,” she said.
School board member Dawn Balinski brought up that several teachers and others wrote in to request the board provide an idea of what they would consider “good metrics” on restarting hybrid learning.
“I personally agree with the state’s guidance that they sent out in the October/November timeframe, which was looking at the community and saying if we can get below 5% positivity rate and maintain below 15 per 100,000 on that seven day average of new cases, that could … allow us to reopen,” she said. “We all know it is not ideal for our children not to be in school but it is also not ideal to have a raging deadly virus around us.”
She said if people “take to heart” wearing masks, social distancing and not gathering in large groups, “then maybe Calvert can successfully bring their positivity rate down." She added, “I will definitely vote to go back to hybrid as soon as we can control this community spread.”