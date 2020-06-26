School system to host two virtual town halls on school reopening

Charles County Public Schools and the board of education are hosting two virtual town halls on Monday, June 29, about the reopening of schools in the fall. The town halls will be WebEx virtual meetings and streamed live on the school system website, www.ccboe.com.
School system staff will provide a presentation outlining reopening options, according to a school system press release. The presentations also will include results compiled from recent staff and parent surveys. A comment period will follow.
Monday’s town hall events are as follows:
• Staff town hall, 4 to 5:30 p.m., for CCPS staff and teachers.
• Parent and community town hall, 6 to 7:30 p.m., for parents and community members.
Board members and Superintendent Kimberly Hill want feedback from staff, parents and community members about options to reopen schools in the fall, according to the press release. The options were suggested by five school system committees representing the following: elementary, middle and high school levels, operations, and health and safety.
Staff, parents and community members can provide comments during the town halls, and space will be limited to the first 30 registrants per event, according to the release. Two links — one for staff and one for parents/community members — will be sent by email for those interested in registering to speak during the town halls. Registration links will also be provided on CCPS social media outlets Facebook and Twitter.
Registration is required. Participants will have to provide their first and last name, as well as an email address to receive meeting access, during the registration process. The first 30 registrations for each town hall will be approved. This is to allow each participant two minutes to speak. The board and CCPS staff will not be responding to questions during the town halls. Questions can be emailed in advance to boardmail@ccboe.com and will be used to develop a frequently asked questions page on the CCPS website.
All participants will be muted during the town hall except for when their name is called to speak. Speakers will be called and unmuted when it is their turn to provide comments. Speakers should recite their name before providing comments. CCPS reserves the right to mute a participant for inappropriate language and/or remove them from the town hall meeting as a participant, according to the release.
Staff, parents and community members can provide comments for consideration by the board and the superintendent using the following methods:
• Register to speak at the town hall events. Registration information will be shared June 26.
• Provide comments through the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com/index.php/town-hall-comment-form. Comments should not exceed 250 words; however, users can upload written documents to the website using the provided form.
• Call the public comment voicemail line at 240-776-5803 and leave a message. Staff will compile messages for review.
• Written comments can be mailed to: Charles County Public Schools, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646. Deadline to submit comments is Monday, July 6.
Copies of the presentations to be shared at the town halls will be posted on the school system website at ccboe.com for review. CCPS staff are planning to present reopening options to the board in August.