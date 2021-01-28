Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon during a press conference called on all Maryland schools to return to hybrid instruction — a combination of in-person and virtual learning — no later than Monday, March 1. While some are commending the public action, many teachers and school staff have expressed concerns.
“Every single Maryland student must have at least the opportunity to return to attending school in some form or fashion,” Hogan (R) said in a Jan. 21 press release. “Our children simply cannot afford any more endless roadblocks, or any more moving of the goalposts. The time has come to get all of our kids back in the classroom, and to open the schools.”
Earlier on the same day, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to support students and safely reopen schools. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said, “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school, or to get them back to school.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently stated, “Children absolutely need to return to in-school learning for their healthy development and well-being, and so safety in schools and in the community must be a priority.”
Maryland has prioritized teachers and education staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, and many jurisdictions have already begun the vaccination process for educators.
Salmon also recently announced $780 million in federal relief for school systems to address the effects of the pandemic, and a total of more than $1.2 billion has been made available since the start of the pandemic nearly a year ago.
In addition, the governor’s fiscal 2022 recovery budget provides $7.5 billion for K-12 funding, holding schools harmless from the impact of declining enrollment figures, and ensuring that every jurisdiction receives more funding than in the previous year. That budget has yet to be approved by state legislators.
Calvert public schools received just over $5 million, Charles public schools received $13.7 million and St. Mary’s public schools received $11.6 million.
In response to Hogan’s reopening call, the Coalition of Maryland Parents and Students, which includes 13 organizations representing more than 15,000 parents from Calvert and Prince George’s counties among others, commended the return-to-school action, claiming “while millions of students across the country have safely returned to classrooms, Maryland has remained one of only six states with little to no in-person instruction.”
Others were not as happy with the move. In a letter to Hogan and Salmon, Cheryl Bost, Maryland State Education Association president and Baltimore County elementary school teacher, stated, “No one wants to get back to school safely and sustainably more than educators … you accused others of shifting goalposts, while you didn’t just move them, you now deny their existence.” She asked, “Is the positivity rate no longer important? Are cases per 100,000 no longer something to worry about?”
St. Mary’s moves forward with reopening
In a Jan. 22 letter to St. Mary’s public school families, Superintendent Scott Smith announced his intention to follow the governor’s suggestion.
In the letter, he stated the school system “has worked closely with the St. Mary’s County Health Department to provide opportunities for all our staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination ... [and] we will be implementing our phased return plan throughout the month of February, with all students having the option for hybrid in-person learning by Monday, March 1.”
According to an update provided at Wednesday evenings school board meeting, the phase one group of students, including those in specialized programs such as SAIL and COMPASS, will return on Feb. 8, while phase two, including Head Start, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade, will return Feb. 16, and phase three — all remaining students — will go back to schools starting March 1.
Releasing a statement on Jan. 22, The Education Association of St. Mary’s County expressed its dissatisfaction with the decision. In their response they stated, “It is heartbreaking that SMCPS would follow [Hogan’s] lead in making educators feel disrespected and disregarded after months of incredibly hard work during challenging times. With no notice, with no attempt at coordination with any of our leadership, and with a late Friday afternoon announcement to employees, educators were blindsided by the most disheartening letter they have received so far.”
The teachers union continued, “Your Jan. 11 letter to staff stated, ‘We are monitoring local data and collaborating with the St. Mary’s County Health Department to make informed decisions about when our phased approach to in-person hybrid instruction may begin.’ Apparently overnight, health metrics and following the data no longer matter.”
Charles to discuss reopen plan at February meeting
During a Charles County school board work session on Monday, Superintendent Kim Hill provided an update to the school system’s reopening plan “based on what we learned last week regarding Hogan’s statements,” she said.
Although she mentioned the decision on how to move forward will be discussed at a Feb. 9 Charles school board meeting, Hill said new guidelines do not contain “any information on metrics,” but rather “speaks toward why children need to be in schools,” along with the significant impact on students mental health while not attending school for more than 10 months.
She presented three options or potential timelines for discussion at the February meeting for returning students to the school buildings, with only one complying with the governor’s recommendation. The superintendent said this week surveys will be sent out to families to once again ask if parents would rather send their children to school or have them continue learning virtually through the rest of the school year.
David Hancock, school board member, said at the meeting he was “shocked” by the governor’s press conference and found it “aggravating” to be pressured into reopening when Charles County continues to experience a positivity rate over 5%.
Some Calvert students to return in February
Calvert County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that schools will reopen for students in special populations and those in pre-kindergarten through second grade on Feb. 8. Fully virtual instruction will continue for students whose families chose that model and dates for the return of other grades will be released in the coming weeks.
According to a release, the special populations that are part of the Feb. 8 start include those who attend face-to-face programs at the Career and Technology Academy, eligible elementary school students with IEPs and secondary school students on an alternate standards framework, and some others who attended school for a period last December.
When hybrid instruction for students in pre-kindergarten through second grade resumes, students in Cohort A will attend the first week, while students in Cohort B will learn remotely. Cohort B students will return to school on Feb. 16, and Cohort A will participate in virtual instruction that week.
“Given the new guidance from the governor, state superintendent, and Maryland Department of Health, we’re going to try to get back to our plan. This is especially important for those programs that have been used to being in the buildings,” Daniel Curry, Calvert public schools’ superintendent, said in the release. “Of course, we will continue to require mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing. Decisions for the next groups scheduled for hybrid will be determined later.”
