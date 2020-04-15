Schools introduce virtual learning during pandemic

Schools in Charles County are gearing up to provide distance learning to students, as schools remain closed during the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered schools closed for the last two weeks of March. That closure was later extended through at least Friday, April 24, and whether schools will reopen at all this school year remains an unanswered question.
Charles County Public Schools is rolling out its new plans for online learning for students this week, said Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein.
“I think this is truly a time for folks to realize that we don’t teach content, we teach children,” Hollstein said in an interview.
CCPS has been providing Chromebooks to any student who needs one but internet connectivity remains a factor in whether students can participate in online activities, highlighting the digital divide.
“There absolutely are gaps. I think this epidemic is highlighting the need for high-speed internet access for every family in our community,” Superintendent Kim Hill said in an interview. “That’s something that I hope will be be a positive result of everything that we are going through right now: that government entities and others will work together to solve this problem once and for all.”
For students who can’t participate online or would prefer not to, printed work packets are also being made available at the county’s 11 meal pickup sites.
“We have to make sure that students who don’t have the technology, don’t have connectivity, that we are still providing instruction to them,” Hollstein said.
Charmaine Thompson, director of IT for the school system, said over 4,000 laptops have been prepared for distribution to students. An informal survey given to students on March 13 — the last day schools were open — found that approximately 2,000 students did not have a laptop at home, although the number is believed to be even higher.
“We’re not denying any family if they express a need,” Thompson said.
Hollstein said the school system has been rolling out its distance learning in phases, beginning with instruction in the core subjects of science, mathematics, social studies and English/reading.
“We completely understand that [parents] are trying to figure out this new norm and take care of their children and a lot of them are working from home. We are well aware of that and we want to make sure we are not overwhelming anyone in our community by rolling things out too quickly. We want our students to get reconnected with school and have a sense of normalcy,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said the next phase will involve using Microsoft Teams online platform.
“A lot of folks quickly jumped onto sites like Zoom because it is so easy, but we chose not to go that route because we have safety measures in place on Microsoft Teams,” Hollstein said.
Teachers have online office hours during which they’re available, with times dependent on the grades they teach.
All of the activities are currently being planned by grade and content specialists at the central office, Hollstein said.
“We have planned all of the core activities on two-week rotation, the reason being that we wanted to make sure that the activities were matching the Maryland Common Core standards, and really focusing on the critical content for the fourth quarter, because it’s not a normal day, and we can’t expect kids to be able to do the amount of work that they were doing, but if we choose the critical content, our goal there is to make sure that students master the skills that they need to master in order to be ready for the next grade,” Hollstein said.
Hollstein said online learning is being developed with the assistance of Apex Learning, an online provider of digital education which has provided middle school access, a 24/7 help desk, professional development and online tutorials for special education students. The school system has also invested in a program called Goalbook to provide resources to teacher to develop activities based on special education students’ Individualized Education Program goals.
The school system has also hired more translators to assist with reconnecting with English language learners and their families, Hollstein said.
Distance learning becomes more challenging at the high school level, where students will have different teachers for every subject. Hollstein said students are assigned a mentor teacher to assist them with general questions, as well as being able to go to their subject teacher for specific questions related to content.
Hollstein said grading and accountability standards are being developed and will be rolled out “very soon.”
“We ask people to be patient. We are definitely in uncharted territory; we’re learning as we go, but I think we have a very, very good program,” Hollstein said.
Maureen Heckrote, a junior-year English and Advanced Placement literature teacher at Westlake High School, said she has made contact with the 25 students assigned to her.
“Several of them have started their assignments that are due ... and nobody’s had any issues so far that I’ve heard,” Heckrote said.
Heckrote said the lack of person-to-person interaction is the hardest part of the transition to distance learning.
“I am really bummed out not to see my students on a daily basis,” Heckrote said. “That’s the hard part of all of this, but as far as what we’re doing to provide lessons to students, I think it’s a very user-friendly system and has been working very well.”
Heckrote said it is particularly hard on her senior students.
“It’s particularly disappointing for the seniors, not to have those senior activities at the end of the year to make their senior year memorable,” Heckrote said.
“It’s a weird schedule right now, you try to make yourself available to your students, but also be available for your household, it’s definitely a new normal,” Heckrote said.
Shayna Hyde, a mathematics instructional resource teacher at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, said that she has been balancing work with her family and adjusting to “this new way of life.”
As an instructional resource teacher, she supports the classroom teachers with math instruction as well as working with small groups of students. She said that is more challenging with distance learning.
“It’s so much easier to help a student when you can see what they’re doing, as opposed to having me describe it to you,” Hyde said.
She has been working with teachers via email, providing tips for presenting math material, and also with parents who may have questions.
“Everybody is trying to do the best that they can right now: parents, the kids, the teachers, the school system. Everybody is trying to figure out this uncharted territory,” Hyde said.
Private schools also learn at a distance
Grace Lutheran Academy, a private school associated with Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata, has also been working via distance learning, said Jenny Armstrong, admissions director. Students have also been getting written work that is picked up and dropped off and graded.
“I think our school has really hit it out of the park,” Armstrong said.
Melissa Linsky, director of preschool education at Grace Lutheran, said students in the 2-, 3- and 4-year-old classes have been meeting with their teachers via Zoom for very short periods every week.
Linsky said that with such young learners, it’s important that their screen time be limited, so they’ve been posting fun activities parents can do with their children.
“It’s spring; go outside. Dig in the dirt, plant some seeds, watch the flowers bloom,” Linsky said. “It so much more important for these kids to get up and go outside. We’re encouraging them to do more physical activities.”
Susan Gastler, lead teacher for kindergarten through second grade education at Grace Lutheran, said students have been connecting through the Class Dojo app, which allows teachers and students to share short videos. Teachers have also been meeting in small groups via Zoom.
“We’ve been meeting in smaller groups, once a week, working on skills,” Gastler said. “Teachers have been reading stories so students still get story time.”
Teachers have also been providing parents with online resources, Gastler said.
“The parents have been amazing. They’re wearing a number of hats, but they’re really working hard to help us, the students have been amazing too,” Gastler said. “We’re super proud of our students, super proud of our parents.”
Paula Jones, middle school lead teacher, said students have been meeting in Google classrooms online since the end of March which Jones said is a very convenient platform.
“I can show the image on my graph paper on the screen, and they can ask questions as we go,” Jones said. “They get face-to-face with us, and they can see each other. One of the issues, other than trying to figure out the work, is they miss their classmates.”
Departments and full staff meetings are also held through Zoom, Jones said.
“It really is working well, given we didn’t have a lot of planning for this,” Jones said. “It’s definitely been a learning process.”
