School's out for the summer

On Wednesday, state school superintendent Karen Salmon announced what had been expected for a long time when she declared that public schools would stay closed through the rest of the school year.
“Although this is the right decision for the safety and health of our students, educators, and state, today is a sad day,” Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said in a news release. “Educators miss our students. We wish we could see them, talk with them, laugh with them, and teach them in person. We wish we could say goodbye to them before the school year ends. Instead, educators, families, and students will continue to do our best during this period of crisis distance learning, while knowing that we have a great deal of work to do now and moving forward. We look forward to the day that we can return to our schools and the everyday joys, challenges, and work of educating our students.”
And Thursday at the Calvert County Board of Education’s virtual meeting, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry addressed the decision.
“It’s good to know what most of us were expecting, and that is that we were going to continue distance learning, and hopefully get better at it, over the next five weeks,” he said. “It makes it easier to know what the end looks like and to plan for potential opportunities over the summer and the next school year.”
Curry added that each school will be working on getting items left behind by students – as well as recovering school property – f rom each student in the near future.
“We’re beginning with a plan with our seniors on how we will proceed,” he said, “and that will give us an opportunity on maybe what will need to be tweaked with other students.”
Curry also said final plans are in the works to address plans concerning diploma ceremonies.
“We’re just about ready to report on what that will look like,” he said, “and we’re working on a few last details, and hopefully we’ll be able to communicate that soon.”
Board President Bill Phalen asked Curry about the small number of students who have not been in contact with their teachers and wondered what the long term plan for them might be.
“What we’re looking for in this last period are effort and participation, and we still have some students who have not been engaged in learning and not been tracked down,” Curry said of the 40 students, 34 of whom are in elementary school. “It could be that they moved, it could be that they went to live with a relative in another school district. So the next phase for them is to see what we can do for them in regards to remedial services. Much of that will depend on what phase we’re in with the governor.”
Curry also suggested maybe some type of summer school a few weeks before regular school begins could be an option.
Susan Johnson, who is the director of secondary school improvement, asked the board if it could waive local graduation requirements, in which students must have 23½ math credits to graduate. Students elsewhere in the state must have 21 ½ credits.
“One of the things we have seen during this COVID-19 pandemic is that some of our seniors have not had full access to the curriculum, and they have certainly not had full access to their teachers to ensure that they understand the content to meet the course expectations,” Johnson said. “We have approximately 40 students who have dug themselves in a hole and therefore because of the pandemic they have been unable to work that out because they haven’t had access to specific instruction to help them work out the specific learning issues they may have had early on in their [school] year. They would be in danger of not earning that credit. The continued adjustments and demands that have been put in place on the seniors and their families at this time has compounded the situation so because of that we are asking the board of ed to waive the local requirements and only hold our seniors to the required 21 credits outlined by the Maryland Board of Education.”
Board member Dawn Balinski motioned and Vice President Inez Claggett seconded.
Phalen asked if the students’ transcripts will reflect they had fewer math credits.
“Transcripts will show the grades they earned,” Johnson said, “but will not be held against them as far as earning their diploma.”
Student member of the board Abby Setzfand recognized her fellow classmates who have taken to online learning.
“I just want to applaud everyone that’s working hard with online learning,” she said. “I know people are getting more adjusted to it, and that’s making it easier for a lot of students, so I hope it continues to go smoothly.”
“I’d like to thank the entire staff for what they’ve done over the last six months,” Phalen said in his closing comments. “It has been phenomenal from my point of view, and I’d also like to thank Dr. Curry for his [recent] video to the teachers and students.”
Balinski agreed with her fellow board members.
“I’ve even been stopped in the grocery store by people who [congratulated me because of] the technological powers we’re showing,” she said, “and that we were able to scramble and get everyone the device they needed. So kudos to the administration and the schools for pulling this magnificent effort off.”
The board received 14 public comment emails, most of them concerning the ongoing contract negotiations.
“Thank you to everyone for submitting board comments for us to consider today,” board member Pamela Cousins said, “and all the educators over the last several weeks for submitting their emails to me regarding the salary negotiations they’d like us to consider.”
“I also want to thank the people who provided [public comments],” board member Tracy McGuire said. “This is not how we usually do things, but it seems everyone has embraced the new way we do public comments.”
