There are now two “presumptive COVID-19 cases of military retiree dependents who received care at Joint Base Andrews,” according to a bulletin on the base’s website.
Charles County’s COVID-19 page has a link to the bulletin: www.charlescountymd.gov/services/health-and-human-services/covid-19.
According to the 11th Wing Public Affairs office, on March 11, a military retiree dependent who had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines sought care at Andrews’ Malcom Grow Clinic exhibiting cold-like symptoms.
According to the release, the individual is self-quarantined at home in Charles County. The second case is another Charles County resident but “was admitted to another medical facility in the region.” No other information is known at this time, and it is not known when the new case was discovered.
“We are focused on the health of our base personnel and their families,” said Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, said in the release. “We will continue to mitigate the effects and potential spread of COVID-19 in coordination with our community and interagency partners.”
Purath has declared a public health emergency on base.
The health protection condition on base is Bravo. Joint Base Andrews has implemented precautions throughout the base to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including changes to procedures at its gates and medical facilities, the release stated.
Andrews leadership is continually monitoring the situation, according to the bulletin, and is working closely with local public health departments, the Maryland Department of Health, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.
The Department of Defense has instituted international and domestic travel restrictions on its people to help limit COVID-19’s spread and its impact on the force.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews