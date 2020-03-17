There are now two "presumptive COVID-19 cases of military retiree dependents who received care at Joint Base Andrews," according to bulletin on the base's website.
Charles County's COVID-19 page has a link to the bulletin: www.charlescountymd.gov/services/health-and-human-services/covid-19.
The first case was reported last Friday and was a person living in Charles County who was self-quarantined at home. The second is another Charles County resident but "was admitted to another medical facility in the region." No other information is known at this time, and it is not known when the new case was discovered.
The Joint Base Andrews commander, Col. Andrew Purath, has declared a public health emergency on base. The health protection condition on base is Bravo. Joint Base Andrews has implemented precautions throughout the base to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including changes to procedures at its gates and medical facilities.
Joint Base Andrews leadership is continually monitoring the situation, according to the bulletin, and is working closely with Prince George's County Public Health, the Maryland Department of Health, the Department of Defense, the Defense Health Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.
The Department of Defense has instituted international and domestic travel restrictions on its people to help limit COVID-19’s spread and its impact on the force.
DARWIN WEIGEL