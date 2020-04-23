Senator hosts video conference to discuss closing digital gap

While some school systems have been able to purchase and provide thousands of laptops and hotspots for internet access, other educators revealed during a Tuesday morning video conference what technology struggles families in their districts are facing.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) held a video conference with a panel of eight parents, educators and school officials to discuss ways to break the digital divide in Maryland.
Van Hollen noted at the beginning of the meeting that a homework gap had already existed before the pandemic, but the virus has shed light on how big the problem really is.
Jessica Rosenworcel, a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission, said during the video conference that seven in 10 teachers in the country assign homework that requires internet access, but one in three students do not have that access. She highlighted the FCC’s E-rate program that helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband.
Van Hollen said Maryland received $207 million in federal funds from the CARES Act that would go to local school districts to purchase technology like computers and hotspots.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board in St. Mary’s County, said in an April 13 conference call with Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and other school board members across the state that St. Mary’s would receive nearly $3 million of the federal funds.
“Unfortunately, they don’t know when that money will be released,” she said.
A few Maryland school leaders shared what they have been able to do without the funds so far. Monica Goldson, CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools, said they have purchased 65,000 Chromebooks, set up 73 hotspots in school parking lots, partnered with Verizon to purchase 5,000 hotspots for families with no Wi-Fi but do not qualify for free and reduced meals and partnered with Comcast to provide free internet services for families on free and reduced meals. She said 82,000 students are in the free and reduced-cost meals program in a county with 132,887 students.
Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore city schools, said they had 27,000 Chromebooks and immediately purchased more than 12,000 more. They also discovered they needed 15,000 power cords and are working with Comcast to help families with internet access. She said they are about three-quarters of the way through distributing devices.
St. Mary’s Superintendent Scott Smith said last Wednesday they prepared 1,000 laptops for distribution and, at the time, had 850 left. He also sent a letter to parents on April 14 that said 2,000 paper packets have been sent “to students with fourth marking period assignments for each of their enrolled courses. As a reminder, printed packets are only available for students who are not able to access the online platforms.”
St. Mary’s also provided free Wi-Fi in nine school parking lots in the county for students to use.
Bailey said during the board meeting that the school system saved money since the coronavirus closed the schools and told the Maryland Independent this week that, if need be, they can afford to purchase more computers.
Nil Grove, chief technology officer in the Allegany County school system, said towns in the east and the west have no service whatsoever, including cellular connectivity, and said the best option would be to provide broadband services at home.
That point was echoed by Tonya Sweat, Maryland PTA vice president for advocacy. She said the focus needs to be on “improving infrastructure in Maryland so every home has broadband internet access.”
Kelly Griffith, superintendent of Talbot County schools, said they applied for grants for more hotspots to go in the homes of families and asked for more devices for the kindergartners and pre-K students.
“It’s not just a student deficit for technology, it’s also for educators,” Cheryl Bost, president of Maryland’s education association, said about teachers' needing devices and internet as well.
She added that the paper packets are not the same as virtual instruction, and noted that the CARES Act package was helpful, but they need another stimulus package wave.