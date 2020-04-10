Sheriff’s office receives drones for coronavirus response

There’s something in the air in Calvert County, and it’s good news for anyone concerned about public safety.
In a press release posted on social media, the Calvert County Sheriff’s reported last weekend that a major drone manufacturer is providing the local law enforcement agency with additional drones. The action is being taken to help deputies to better respond to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
According to the sheriff’s office, its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program “is nearly one year old, and it has already proven to be a game-changer in the field of public safety. From locating missing persons to mapping crash and crime scenes to providing watch at special events, there is not much that the sheriff’s office pilots haven’t handled in the last year flying over 560 separate missions. With COVID-19 pandemic nearly paralyzing the county, the state, and the country, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office pilots are being relied upon now more than ever before. With new types of missions of delivering public service announcements via loudspeaker, providing extra light to EMS personnel on scenes, patrolling the parks and providing locations of the county’s homeless population to first responders, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office turned to DJI.”
The China-based company — DJI stands for Da-Jiang Innovations — has factories throughout the world. According to Cpl. Vladimir Bortchevsky of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, DJI has a “completely American-based division” that focuses on public safety. The division’s staff is comprised of “public safety officials based in the U.S.,” said Bortchevsky, who is in charge of the local sheriff’s office’s UAS program.
According to the sheriff’s office, On March 25, DJI announced their US Disaster Relief Program, COVID-19.
“This program was designed to get the resources in the hands of trained pilots quickly at no cost to the agency, the press release stated, adding that DJI’s public safety platform “Mavic 2 Enterprise Zoom aircraft are being distributed to agencies who would benefit from having this technology available.” Enterprise aircraft provides emergency responders with loudspeaker and lighting capabilities deployed on an unmanned aircraft.
Bortchevsky told The Calvert Recorder that currently, seven deputies are certified as “pilots” in the agency’s UAS program.
A program under the auspices of the Federal Aviation Administration supervises the training procedures. Bortchevsky quipped that the training program was like “a ground school on steroids,” as trainees must familiarize themselves with nautical charts, weather maps, and other data. “It’s the same thing a regular pilot would do,” he added.
After studying for three weeks, potential drone operators then go to one of the FAA’s pilot testing sites and take the exam.
The county’s primary law enforcement agency moved swiftly to procure the added drones.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, their administrators submitted an application the day DJI announced its emergency initiative.
Calvert received three Mavic 2 Enterprise Zoom drones from DJI by March 31. The following day, sheriff’s office pilots began flying first missions using Enterprise aircraft in support of the Calvert County’s COVID-19 response logging over two hours in the air one day after receiving the aircraft from DJI, the press released stated.
“First flights were focused on some of the county’s most vulnerable residents, the homeless,” the sheriff’s office reported. “The aircraft is being used not only to identify where the homeless population resides but also to map quickest routes to and from the tents, some of which are in the remote areas.”
Bortchevsky addressed concerns expressed by some on social media about the security of the data obtained via drone. “The data goes nowhere,” he stated. “The reality is we fly in local data mode.”
“Unmanned aerial systems have become a force multiplier for our department,” Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans(R) stated. “Three DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise aircraft we received from DJI’s Relief Program will ensure that sheriff’s office pilots play a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It was noted in the sheriff’s office report that from the air, the pilots are able to identify fire and emergency medical services’ staging locations that offer the best access to the patient in the event of a medical emergency.
Pilots will be using Enterprise aircraft to deliver important messages and announcements to those who are sheltering in place and providing scene lighting to responding EMS crews in the areas where the is no electrical power.
In addition to immediate response, DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Zoom aircraft will be used for patrolling the county’s shorelines where traditional access is limited.
This will allow the sheriff’s office to utilize fewer deputies and cover much more ground observing from the air for anyone who may be in distress or in need of emergency services.”
Bortchevsky noted that DJI and the FAA “work together” to keep the ever-burgeoning UAS presence a useful tool for public safety.
