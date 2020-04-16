Shoppers told to wear face coverings; Health Dept. 'strongly recommends'

Shoppers in Calvert County were strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings, effective Thursday, April 16.
The Calvert County Health Department issued an order on Tuesday regarding the face coverings that also require retailers to limit shoppers to five people every 1,000 feet, consistent with what Walmart, Giant and some other businesses have already been doing.
According to calverthealth.org, the department acted based on an April 5 order by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) that called on local governments to institute new policies to decrease transmission of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, April 15, Hogan issued an executive order that requires the wearing of face coverings in any retail establishment statewide or when riding public transportation. That order goes into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 18.
“While this order is an important step in our immediate efforts to protect public health and safety, the wearing of masks is also something that we may all have to become more accustomed to in order to safely reopen our state,” Hogan said in a Facebook post.
The health department’s order was issued mainly because of overcrowding in grocery and convenience stores.
“People will not be denied food if they refuse to wear a mask, but we ask that everyone place the needs of medically-vulnerable neighbors above their personal preferences,” according to the website.
Further, it states that the limitation on the number of people per square footage would not be necessary if people had limited their trips to pre-pandemic habits.
In addition, shoppers are asked to limit their trips to grocery stores to once every five days.
Sheriff Mike Evans (R) said the only enforcement that his office will do is if he is asked by the health department to shut down a business due to unsafe conditions. “We’re hoping everyone cooperates,” he said.
On Tuesday, St. Mary’s County Health Department announced that county’s first two COVID-19-related deaths. Both were women in their 60s. St. Mary’s County issued a similar order regarding shoppers and face coverings, effective Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Calvert County had 109 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease.
The county had its first COVID-19-related death on March 31 with the death of Jerry Manley, a Huntingtown resident and retired 58-year-old Prince George’s County police sergeant. Manley had been hospitalized on March 26, according to the Washington Post. His only known health issue was blood pressure, his 61-year-old brother, Billy Manley, told the daily.
On April 1, Hogan tweeted about Manley. “Earlier this week, I lost a good friend, fellow Marylander, and all-around great guy, Jerry Manley, to COVID-19. Jerry led a 33-year career in law enforcement serving Prince George’s County, and was a dedicated advocate for [Special Olympics Maryland and Children’s National Hospital of Washington, D.C.].”
In response to questions about the coronavirus, CalvertHealth Medical Center recently established a community hotline: 410-535-8469. The line will be answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hotline is not a substitute for advice from a healthcare provider, a press release states.
In addition, the hospital offers a screening call-in line for those over 18: 410-535-8436. The line is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A drive-thru test is available for those who meet the criteria. If they do, they will be assigned a testing date and time.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB