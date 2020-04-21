Shuttered for a month, St. Mary's bars try to stay afloat

It’s been over a month now since Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered bars to shut their doors to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Since March 16, local pubs and taverns are attempting to hold onto their businesses through any means necessary.
“We’re doing the best we can, honestly, but every week there’s a new obstacle,” Social Coffeehouse owner Sean Coogan Jr. said Wednesday. He said things have gotten somewhat better since the governor’s first order, when he believed the coffee shop, which doubles as a bar, would have to shut down.
Social has been able to offer curbside pickup, delivery and takeout orders of food, coffee and cocktails, which are handed out in sealed Mason jars, a practice which the St. Mary’s Alcoholic Beverage Board at first prohibited, but later allowed.
Emergency rules on alcoholic beverages have been somewhat unclear, Coogan said, noting the definition of a “sealed” container varies between each inspector.
“It’s kind of like the wild, wild West when it comes to that,” he said.
Many customers are still coming for take-out, however, Coogan said.
“We’re trying to find ways to make it easier for customers not to come into the store,” Coogan said, noting the regulars are still appearing and online ordering is picking up.
The bar also offers bottle sales of locally made liquor, especially Hollywood’s Tobacco Barn Distillery, which is owned in part by Coogan’s father, Sean Coogan Sr.
Liquor stores, which have been seen as essential, have been holding their own.
“When it first started, people were here buying $200 to $300 of liquor,” International Beverage employee Tony Delozier said at the liquor store.
Drive-thru business at the store’s window also picked up during the governor’s March orders closing bars and ordering residents to stay at home, he said.
In the late 1980s, International Beverage was in the center of a heated debate over drive-thru liquor sales when the store’s then-owner, Raymond Runco, sued the St. Mary’s Alcoholic Beverage Board, which had rejected a transfer of the store’s license into his name because of the store’s drive-thru window. A visiting judge ruled in favor of Runco in 1989, and the store continues to provide drive-thru service to this day.
New such drive-thru widows at liquor stores are no longer allowed in the county. Currently, along with International Beverage, ABC Liquors in California, Capt. Sam’s in Bushwood, DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville, Fred’s Liquors and Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall and Village Liquors in Chaptico still offer drive-thru service because they were grandfathered in.
“There is simply no reason why anyone who is legal age to buy alcohol can’t get out of their car, go inside and make a purchase under the bright lights of a liquor store counter,” an editorial in the Dec. 21, 1988, issue of The Enterprise reads, not knowing that decades later, St. Mary’s would have a reason — the coronavirus pandemic.
Business has mellowed out since the initial panic, but Delozier noted the store is already noticing a supply issue with Italian wines and Mexican beer, as those countries have largely halted alcohol production. Grupo Modelo, which produces Corona and Modelo beer, shut down production earlier this month shortly after the Mexican government declared a national emergency.
“Doesn’t matter if it’s a tornado, hurricane, whatever, people are always going to keep drinking and smoking,” Delozier said.
