As of Thursday, no St. Mary’s residents have died of COVID-19 in the month of June, according to the county health officer.
“Thankfully, the county’s fatality counts have been stable,” Dr. Meena Brewster said in an email Thursday.
As of Thursday, a total of 51 deaths have been counted in the county. Only two of those deaths were people under seventy, according to county health data, and 37 deaths were males and 14 were females. Those who identified as black make up over 40% of the deaths, while making up only 14% of the population, and whites make up the other 60%.
There were 747 confirmed cases in the county as of Wednesday’s data. Of those, 101 are in their seventies, and 94 in their twenties, with other age groups dwindling slightly below those numbers, and the youngest age brackets, those 19 and under, have a significantly lower amount of infections. Youth up to age nine only have 24 cases, and those ages 10 to 19 have 54.
While the county health department is currently in the process of analyzing the age data in new infections, Gov. Larry Hogan had a louder message for twenty-somethings, whose case numbers have recently spiked statewide.
Hogan said in a press release that due to the high rate of infections in those 35 and under, he had notified local health officers, law enforcement agencies and liquor boards that they must work together to enforce social distancing guidelines in bars and restaurants, some of which, he said “are flagrantly violating the law and endangering public health,” also noting several other states have had to re-close bars and restaurants in recent weeks.
Brewster said that as more people are traveling outside their homes and going to more public settings, cases in St. Mary’s are starting to show more exposure risks.
“We strongly encourage residents to continue using face coverings and maintain social distancing, especially in public settings,” she said.
A total of 60 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, according to the most recent data from the state health department. In St. Mary’s, county deaths are counted from death certificates in which the family of the deceased lists an address within St. Mary’s, as it is in all other counties besides Calvert and Queen Anne’s, whose health officers disagree with that method.
According to the county health department, 97 of the 208 infected veterans home residents have recovered, meaning there are about 51 infected residents remaining there. Out of the 95 total staff infections, 91 have recovered, and one died.
Discovery Commons at Wildewood remains with one staff case and one residential case. At other nursing homes, such as Chesapeake Shores and St. Mary’s Nursing Center, all of the previously infected staff and residents have recovered.
