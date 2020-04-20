Solitude presents chances to give and learn

The isolation Southern Maryland residents are coping with during the ongoing coronavirus crisis once in a while gets brightened with some much needed good news.
At a time when local businesses are hurting, some are staying open and aiding the community. At a time when schools are closed with no clear date on when they’ll reopen, children are still getting an education.
A local business, Economy RVs in Mechanicsville, recently learned about an initiative — RVs 4 MDs — which is helping nurses isolate safely from their families and decided to partner with the organization.
The nationwide all-volunteer effort was started in late March with the aim to help health care workers quarantine “with RV owners willing to lend out their RVs at no cost to ‘heroes,’ ” the group stated on its Facebook page.
“It’s basically temporary houses with utilities included,” Cindie Jones of Economy RVs said in an interview, adding that the first camper they loaned out was a 25-foot traveler trailer. “It includes a full bath, bed, a stove, microwave, air conditioning and furnace.”
On Tuesday, Economy RV presented the travel trailer to Calvert County resident and registered nurse Shelly Wood.
“She reached out to us about the Facebook group and asked if we were participating,” said Jones. “We discussed it and decided it would be a great opportunity to help our community in a time of need.”
A call to Wood for comment had not been returned at press time.
Jones stated the dealership hasn’t decided how many traveler trailers they will loan out to local health care workers on the frontlines of the treatment of coronavirus patients.
“We have no set limit,” she said.
Any health care professional who might be interested in a loaner trailer offer for self-quarantine purposes should contact Economy RV at 301-884-8400 and ask for either Scott or Mike in sales.
Logged on to learn
Prince Frederick resident Katina Jones-Fletcher is an instructional assistant at Calvert Country School and the mother of two sons. She said in an interview that while she misses the daily interaction with her students, her sons are staying in touch with friends and learning via the Internet.
Jones-Fletcher’s oldest son is a sophomore at Calvert High School. “He is able to navigate this social distancing with ease,” said said. “He still sees his friends through virtual apps, including his NJROTC cadet friends. He gets up each morning by 6:30 a.m. to get online work done before others are up and logged in. This helps him because a lot of times, by 8:30 a.m., it’s hard to get in. He is also able to communicate with most of his teachers through Schoology.”
Jones-Fletcher said her youngest son is a fifth grader at Barstow Elementary School.
“His schedule, based on his disability, is a little different,” Jones-Fletcher said. “He rotates his days of learning. On Mondays and Wednesdays, we do the work in the mornings and Tuesdays and Thursdays in the afternoon.”
Jones-Fletcher said he youngest also “video-chats” with his teachers and “related service providers. It takes a lot of planning, so they don’t overlap. His lessons are done in 15-minute increments with five-minute breaks. This works for him.”
Jones-Fletcher, a 17-year employee of Calvert County Public Schools, indicated that she doesn’t view the quarantine mandates prompted by the coronavirus crisis as a total deterrent to education.
“The online learning and social distancing has been a plus and minus for me,” she said. “I so enjoy having this time at home with my boys and being able to get a better view of their learning day. Spending daytime, quality time with them is awesome. Coronavirus/COVID-19 has been a true adjustment for so many people. Staying safe, wearing masks—it’s a lot and scary for the kids and adults. I keep this community, my family and friends lifted up in prayer.”
Do you have a story about how coronavirus, social distancing, quarantine and the economic challenges are affecting you, your family and friends? Share it with us. Email mmadden@somdnews.com and we will share your stories with our readers.